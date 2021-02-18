TMNT: The Last Ronin #2 130,000 Orders Are An All-Time Record For IDW

The first issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #1 had 130,000 pre-orders, but IDW wasn't able to fill them all. Instead, it ran a 50,000 print run for a second printing.

Which means that even though Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #2 has had a similar pre-order of 130,000 copies, IDW will be able to fill them all this time, which makes it the all-time record print run for a comic book from IDW.

And, as Bleeding Cool reported, they are doing a second print run as well, on top of that. Probably less than needed for #1 though.

Arriving in comic shops today, The Last Ronin #2, set in a dark possible future for the TMNT, delves deeper into the tragic history of the last surviving Turtle, and delivers one of the most heartrending scenes in TMNT history: the final moments of a beloved character! Longtime TMNT fans and newcomers to the comics alike will not want to miss this new chapter's twists and turns as The Ronin's mission of vengeance becomes all the more clear. "The surprising sales numbers for issue one blew our minds… but then, issue two was like throwing gasoline on a fire. I can't thank all our fans and retailers enough for all the love and support!" says Kevin Eastman, co-creator of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and main creative force behind The Last Ronin. "The whole team set out to create something extra special with this series, and the fan reaction has made us even more committed to ensuring that The Last Ronin is not only everything you were hoping for in a tough-as-nails TMNT story, but worth the wait! We are chest deep in the next issue and can't wait for your thoughts when it hits the streets."

In anticipation of a rapid sell-through of issue #2's first printing, IDW has already committed to a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #2 Second Printing featuring new cover artwork illustrated by the Escorza brothers. Slated for release on March 31st, the Second Printing is now listed via Diamond for retailer pre-order (Item Code: DEC209476, UPC 82771401991900212). Three decades in the making, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is based on an unpublished 1987 story concept by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird; with script by Eastman and Tom Waltz; layouts by Eastman; pencils and inks by Esau Escorza, Isaac Escorza, and Ben Bishop; colors by Luis Antonio Delgado, and letters by Shawn Lee. The Last Ronin is a five-part comic book miniseries shipping quarterly, with each oversized issue measuring 7" x 11" and 48 pages in length. The high demand for issue #1 has led to multiple printings and over 200,000 copies in the market. A special 64-page Director's Cut edition will be released on March 17th, including the full story from issue #1 plus bonus content (character designs, script pages, and much more). "The interest in this series is a wonderful testament to all the hard work that the creative team is putting into the series. Everyone is working at the peak of their abilities and have hit a great stride. Issue #2, which features several crucial flashbacks, is a perfect showcase of the creators' work melding together in a truly memorable way," says Group Editor Bobby Curnow.