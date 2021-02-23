Today Is Stephanie Hans Day – See Her Black Knight Cover Set

It looks like it will be Stephanie Hans Day on Bleeding Cool today! She has created a pentatych of covers for the upcoming Black Knight: Curse Of The Ebony Blade. And Marvel comics is showing off the first three.

"When I was offered the opportunity to do these five iconic covers for Black Knight: Curse Of The Ebony Blade, my main concern was to find a way to link them all together, a strong concept," Hans explained. "Flames are the constant element uniting them all. I tried to make them all as interesting together and as singular pieces. My second concern was to be able to give a solid representation of older designs, considering materials and practicality. I hope I did a good job."

Black Knight: Curse Of The Ebony Blade is published on March 17th and has just gone to FOC. Written by Simon Spurrier with art by Sergio Dávila, it is timed to that a collection can be published before the release of the Eternals movie, in which Kit Harington will play the character.

These five covers depict the history of the Black Knight mantle from Stan Lee and Joe Maneely's original creation to the villain Nathan Garett to Dane Whitman's time as an Avenger. There is a preview of the first issue below.

CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #1 (OF 5) – JAN210583

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA

Cover by IBAN COELLO

Legend of the Black Knight Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS – JAN210589

On Sale 3/17

Currently holding up the legacy of the Black Night, Dane Whitman who knows all too well that welding the magical Ebony Blade comes at a terrible price: an insatiable lust for blood and mayhem that constantly threatens to swallow its owner in darkness. Will that be Dane's fate? Following his epic battle against the KING IN BLACK, a reinvigorated Dane has a greater sense of purpose than ever before. But his sword is the key to a new enemy's evil plan and only the Black Knight can prevent the coming death and destruction. This conflict spanning mythical Camelot to modern-day NYC will test Dane like never before and challenge everything he believes about himself, the Ebony Blade, and the entire history of the Black Knight.

CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #2 (OF 5) – FEB210555

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA

Cover by IBAN COELLO

Legend of the Black Knight Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS – FEB210556

On Sale 4/21

CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #3 (OF 5)

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA

Cover by IBAN COELLO

Legend of the Black Knight Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

On Sale 5/19