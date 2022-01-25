Today, Superman Crosses Over With Richard Donner's Goonies – Again

Today's Superman '78 #6 recalls a scene from the original Superman movies, with Metropolis the victim of Kryptonian super-breath, with everyone being flung across it, with comic effect. That scene is echoed today in the comic book inspired by those movies.

But rather than sticking to 1978, or possibly 1980, Superman '78 #6 seems to take a trip to 1985. Or rather 1985 takes a trip to Metropolis.

Are those The Goonies? Seven years before their 1985 movie appearance? And placing The Goonies in the same movie universe as Superman? Both movies were made by Richard Donner, and it's a way to honour the impact that Donner made on the public awareness of the character, especially in a series like this, revisiting the tone and tenor of Superman in 1978. The Goonies was produced and directed by Richard Donner from a screenplay by Chris Columbus, based on a story by executive producer Steven Spielberg. In the film, kids who live in the "Goon Docks" neighbourhood of Astoria, Oregon, attempt to save their homes from foreclosure and, in doing so, they discover an old treasure map that takes them on an adventure to unearth the long-lost fortune of One-Eyed Willy, a legendary 17th-century pirate. During the adventure, they are chased by a family of criminals who want the treasure for themselves. And, hey, it's not like The Goonies didn't have its own crossover with Superman…

It's nice that today, Superman gets to return the favour almost forty years later.

SUPERMAN 78 #6 (OF 6) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Robert Venditti (A) Wilfredo Torres (CA) Mikel Janin

The final battle for Metropolis is here! Superman stands against Brainiac as he tries to save his city from being cataloged and bottled by the mechanical menace. But can Superman save his adoptive city and the bottled city of Kandor from Brainiac's clutches, or will he be forced to make the impossible choice?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 01/25/2022