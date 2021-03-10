Today's Children Of The Atom #1 Has A 1:7 Secret Variant Cover

Today sees the publication of the long-awaited Children Of The Atom #1 by Vita Ayala, Bernard Chang and Marcelo Maiolo. Pitched at the X-Men equivalent of Young Avengers, as the first issue suggests, it has many secrets to hold. Who they are, what they can do and potentially, how they can do it. More to come.

But they also have a secret variant cover, at a ratio of around 1:7 of the standard cover, according to retailer reports received by Bleeding Cool. Laid out like the original cover, it shows the X-Men characters who have inspired the new Children Of The Atom in the way they present themselves, name themselves and the power set they hold. Here is the secret variant.

And here is the standard cover for comparison, and to hammer home who is taken from who.

Naturally, eBay is already all over this, with one account selling 25 copies at $15 each this morning and copies selling for as much at $18. Just saying, if you were planning to pick up a copy, and this is a choice, it might be wise to pick this one up. You never know…

Marvel Comics has been known to drop surprise secret variant covers, as well as the dozens of other variant covers that it had previously announced, but they haven't for a while. Could this be the beginning of a new spate?

CHILDREN OF ATOM #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB200860

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Bernard Chang (CA) R. B. Silva

WHEN DID THE X-MEN GET SIDEKICKS?!

Now! Don't miss the debut of the greatest teenage super hero team of all time! They've learned from the best, now they're ready to be put to the test! But who the heck are these kids, and where do they come from? Guest-starring the X-Men!

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 10, 2021 SRP: $4.99