Todd McFarlane's Spawn Solicits For July 2025, From Image Comics

Todd McFarlane's titles are officially making the jump to $3.99 as standard, now reflected in their solicits and solicitations, with Black Ritual, Sam And Twitch, Sherlee Johnson, Scorched, Gunslinger Spawn x 2, Spawn, King Spawn, Medieval Spawn and Rat City, as part of Image Comics' July solicits… though who knows when some of them will come out.

BLACK RITUAL: THE BOOK OF NYX #4 (OF 7)

STORY THOMAS HEALY

ART / COVER A / COVER C VIRGIN VARIANT NAT JONES

COVER B BRETT BOOTH

JULY 30 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

The showdown between Nyx and the Puritan finally comes to a head, and the true reason behind Nyx's horrific visions finally starts to become clear.

THE CURSE OF SHERLEE JOHNSON #2

STORY DANIEL HENRIQUES

ART / COVER A JONATHAN GLAPION

COVER B DAN PANOSIAN

JULY 23 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

Sherlee Johnson has finally found a protector in the mysterious being known as the Stranger, but now she may be the only one who can save his life!

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #46

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART CARLO BARBERI

COVER A RAYMOND GAY COVER B JONATHAN URIBE

JULY 30 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

The Gunslinger is drawn into a fight he'd much rather avoid. But unfortunately for him, the life of his friend Waya is now put at risk.

DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER SPAWN #9

STORY ETHAN SACKS, K.S. BRUCE & BRIAN DeCUBELLIS

ART DAVID MESSINA

COVER A / COVER B (1:10) FICO OSSIO

JULY 23 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

There are horrific things that live down in the deep, dark earth. One such creature is coming, and only the Gunslinger can stop it.

KING SPAWN #48

STORY RORY McCONVILLE

ART EDUARDO PANSICA

COVER A KIBAR COVER B DON AGUILLO

JULY 16 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

Strangers wake up in a house with no way to get out. Slowly, after truths are revealed, they realize they are all prisoners of Spawn!

MEDIEVAL SPAWN #4 (OF 4)

STORY RORY McCONVILLE

ART MARCO ITRI

COVER A THOMAS NACHLIK COVER B KAEL NGU

JULY 30 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

The brutal and exciting conclusion to this chapter of the MEDIEVAL SPAWN saga has arrived. Giants, wizards, monsters, and a shocking twist put Sir Jon of York on the path to redemption.

RAT CITY #16

STORY ERICA SCHULTZ

ART ZÉ CARLOS

COVER A DANIEL HENRIQUES COVER B MIRKO COLAK

JULY 30 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

The hatred that comes from revenge is enough to spark its own Hell. Peter Cairn will find this out firsthand.

SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #17

STORY JORDAN BAREL

ART THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER A DANIEL HENRIQUES COVER B MARCO FAILLA

JULY 16 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

Twitch is back on the job. Now it's time to take down those who tried to set him up.

THE SCORCHED #44

STORY JOHN LAYMAN

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A THOMAS NACHLIK COVER B BJÖRN BARENDS

JULY 9 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

Enemies of the Scorched have started to gather, and Daniel Kilgore is their first target.

SPAWN #368

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART BRETT BOOTH

COVER A KAEL NGU COVER B THADDEUS ROBECK

JULY 30 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

The world, now aware of the presence of Heaven and Hell on Earth, is on the verge of panic.

MISERY TP

STORY / COVER TODD McFARLANE

ART SZYMON KUDRANSKI

JULY 2 112 PAGES FC T+ $16.99

Cyan Fitzgerald, daughter of Wanda Fitzgerald, the former wife of Al Simmons (SPAWN), is on a quest for identity, grappling with extraordinary powers that isolate her. Yearning for a normal life, she faces an unforgiving reality where chaos endangers her loved ones. At her breaking point, Cyan is ready to unleash her fury! Additional features include a gallery of covers and artwork from behind the scenes. Collects MISERY #1-4

SPAWN KILLS EVERY SPAWN TP

STORY JOHN LAYMAN

ART / COVER ROB "SKETCHCRAFT" DUENAS

JULY 16 120 PAGES FC T+ $16.99

Discovering you're not the only HELLSPAWN can be a shock, especially when you realize you're not the top dog either. The solution? Eliminate the competition! SPAWNY is ready to wage war against all other Spawns, ensuring that none escape his fury and that they all bow before him. However, in a twist, Spawny's ultimate foe turns out to be someone unexpected—not a Hellspawn at all! The stage is set for an epic confrontation where lives hang in the balance, but does it even matter if the stakes aren't part of the larger narrative? All these burning questions and more await in SPAWN KILLS EVERY SPAWN! Additional features include a gallery of covers and artwork from behind the scenes. Collects SPAWN KILLS EVERY SPAWN #1-5

