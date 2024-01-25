Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: spawn, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane To Sign A Copy Of Spawn #350 For All Comic Stores

Todd McFarlane has announced a Special Retailer Appreciation Signed Variant Cover for Spawn #350, which he will be signing.

Article Summary Todd McFarlane signs Special Retailer Variant of Spawn #350 for orders of 25+ copies.

Spawn #350 release delayed to February 21, 2024, with a signed variant arriving March 7.

Spawn #350's major storyline reveals the new ruler of Hell in a 32-year culmination.

Post-Spawn #350 narrative leap, four series to depict aftermath six months on.

Todd McFarlane is going to be quite busy over the next month. He has announced a Special Retailer Appreciation Signed Variant Cover for Spawn #350, as seen below. Those who order 25 copies or more of Spawn #350 by its 28th of January Final Order Cut- off Date, or FOC, will receive one copy of the signed McFarlane variant. One per store. And is intended to arrive on the 7th of March.

But maybe be patient. After all, Todd McFarlane will probably have to sign around two thousand of these. Spawn #350, initially solicited for the 31st of January, has now been delayed to the 21st of February.

SPAWN #350 CVR A PUPPETEER

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230430

(W) Todd McFarlane, Rory McConville (A) Carlo Barberi, Brett Booth (CA) Puppeteer Lee

The Throne of Hell has sat vacant and empty since issue #100 of Spawn. After the death of Malebolgia at the hands of Al Simmons, no one has proven themselves worthy enough to claim the power of the Throne for themselves… until now. Spawn #350, a story 32 years in the making, is finally here. Who takes the Throne? Who becomes the supreme ruler of Hell?In Shops: Feb 21, 2024 SRP: $4.99

The following month, it looks like we will be getting a bit of a time jump. Six months worth of time, in fact… with Spawn, King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn and Scorched all having the same solicit description, "The aftermath of Spawn #350 is upon us. It's six months later, and no one is safe!"

Spawn #1 was the second comic published by Image Comics, in 1992, about a mercenary who died and went to hell for his crimes against humanity, but returned to Earth as a hellspawn of the devil, only to find his wife remarried. He then tuirns his ire against heaven and hell. Currently it is the longest publication of a creator-owned character in America.

