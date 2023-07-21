Posted in: Comics, Current News, Image, san diego comic con | Tagged: David Dastmalchian, sdcc, spawn, todd mcfarlane

David Dastmalchian's Knights Vs Samurai Announced at SDCC With Todd

David Dastmalchian and Fede Mele's new comic Knights Vs Samurai was just announced at San Diego Comic-Con and published by Todd McFarlane.

David Dastmalchian is an actor well known for superhero films and TV shows, such as Thomas Schiff in The Dark Knight, Kurt and Veb in the Ant-Man movies, Abra Kadabra in The CW's The Flash, and Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad. He has also appeared in three of Denis Villeneuve's films: Prisoners, Blade Runner 2049 , and Dune, as well as writing and starred in the semi-autobiographical film Animals. He has also written the comic book Count Crowley published by Dark Horse Comics. And his latest book will be published by Todd McFarlane Studios through Image Comics and just announced at the Todd McFarlane panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Knights Vs Samurai.

Or is that Knights Vs Samurui? You get to choose, I suppose. A story about people's relationships with each other, and set in the 16th century. Knights Vs Samurai will tell us that "Sometimes the truths that we think. are different than we were taught." David Dastmalchian was very emotional making the announcement. He's had the idea for this comic in his head since the third grade, he says. Also, today is his birthday. Happy birthday David Dastmalchian!

Here's a look at the cover and the insides of Knights Vs. Samurai. Yeah, I think I'm going to go with that. The artist is Italian Federico "Fede" Mele, who has been working for Todd McFarlane for some time.

You can see the other five Spawn comic books announced at this panel right here.

Spotlight on Todd McFarlane Friday, July 21 • 10:30am – 11:30am Room 6A

Spawn and Venom creator, McFarlane Toys' CEO, and president of Image Comics Todd McFarlane takes fans on a behind-the-scenes look at Spawnmania. McFarlane offers fans a sneak peek into the future of upcoming toys, what's ahead for the Spawn Universe, and all the exciting developments on the horizon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!