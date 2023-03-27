Tokyopop to Publish The Ghost Of Kyiv Manga in June 2023 Solicits Manga creator Matsuda Djuko write and drew a comic dedicated to the Ukrainian ace pilot Ghost of Kyiv and now TokyoPop are to put it in print in English.

This time last year, manga creator Matsuda Djuko write and drew a comic dedicated to the Ukrainian ace pilot Ghost of Kyiv, the urban legend of a pilot who shot down six planes over Kyiv in the first thirty hours of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The comic was also published online in Ukranian and English, and now TokyoPop are to put it in print in English in their June 2023 solicits and solicitations.

GHOST OF KYIV #1

(W) Matsuda Djuko

Well-known Japanese manga author Matsuda Djuko was inspired by the events of February 2022, when the skies over Kyiv were heroically defended by Ukrainian pilots of the Tactical Aviation Brigade, giving rise to the urban legend of the Ghost of Kyiv, a MiG-29 pilot who won 6 air victories in the sky over the capital.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

DEAD COMPANY GN VOL 01

(W) Yoshiki Tonogai

A death game where players are forced to kill one another until there's only one person left standing! This is the story of Ryosuke Miyauchi, a young man who survived a real-life battle royale game three years ago, and who has been struggling to live a normal life since then. One day, Ryosuke was scouted by the enormously popular game developer EDC, who asked him, "Why don't you use your special experience to make a game?"

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

NBX BATTLE FOR PUMPKIN KING #2 (OF 5) CVR A

(W) Shaun McLaughlin, Dj Milky, Dan Conner (A) Deborah Allo

How did Jack Skellington become the Pumpkin King? Explore Jack and Oogie Boogie's early days in Halloween Town and learn how their inseparable friendship turns sour as they battle to become the next Pumpkin King. Discover the mastermind who's pulling the strings, and relive the fantastic world of The Nightmare Before Christmas in this new manga-inspired adaptation!

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

NBX BATTLE FOR PUMPKIN KING #3 (OF 5) CVR A

APR232200 – NBX BATTLE FOR PUMPKIN KING #3 (OF 5) CVR B B&W VIRGIN – 5.99

(W) Shaun McLaughlin, Dj Milky, Dan Conner (A) Deborah Allo

How did Jack Skellington become the Pumpkin King? Explore Jack and Oogie Boogie's early days in Halloween Town and learn how their inseparable friendship turns sour as they battle to become the next Pumpkin King. Discover the mastermind who's pulling the strings, and relive the fantastic world of The Nightmare Before Christmas in this new manga-inspired adaptation!

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

FAVORITE POP IDOL MADE IT BUDOKAN GN VOL 02

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

(W) Auri Hirao

When it comes to idol group ChamJam, Eripiyo is the oldest – and perhaps only – fan of Maina Ichii. Despite Eripiyo's enthusiastic support, Maina is the least popular member of the group, but that doesn't deter Eripiyo, even though she spends so much of her money that she only has a single outfit of her own. But her love for Maina doesn't waver, even though she knows she might never be noticed for it!

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

OGIS SUMMER BREAK GN VOL 02 (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

(W) Koikawa

For Haurto Ogi, there's nothing more painful than unrequited love. After agreeing to date Tago, the handsome, vision-impaired boy who boldly proposed a relationship for the length of summer break, Ogi can't help worrying about the inevitable future heartbreak. When Tago's older brother insinuates Ogi only pursued his brother because Tago can't see the feminine, eccentric way Ogi dresses, Ogi decides to change. If he can make himself look "normal," maybe their relationship won't be questioned and maybe… maybe Tago will fall in love with Ogi for real. A quirky and gentle story about overcoming fears and loving yourself and others for who they truly are.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

REINCARNATED AS THE VILLAINESS IN AN OTOME GAME GN VOL 04 (C

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

(W) Sou Inaida, Ataka, Hachipisu Wan

Fated to die as the villainess of an otome game, Mystia sets out to change her own unhappy ending! Mystia Aren is the daughter of a noble family, and she just started high school. She's surrounded by a group of adoring classmates and her charming fiancé. Everything seems perfect. Except that this world is actually a dating sim called Kyun-Love, and Mystia knows she's been reincarnated into the role of the main character's evil rival! Mystia is determined to do everything she can to avoid her fate, but it's not as easy as it sounds. Especially when all the boys keep falling in love with her!

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

YURI ESPOIR GN VOL 01 (MAR222253) (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

(W) Mai Naoi

After finding out she is to be forced into an marriage of convenience as soon as she graduates high school, Kokoro sees her life ending before her eyes at her father's wishes. And so in her final year of high school, she decides to indulge in her love of other women, and create an incredible sketchbook of lesbian romance to leave behind as her legacy. As she observes the young women of her town, she learns more about their desires, their struggles, and the unpredictable whims of love.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

TRY AGAIN VOL 01 (MR)

TOKYOPOP – NOIR CAESAR

(W) Will Brown, Marcus Johnson, John Lawrence (A) Win Dolores

As a member of the Cacciatore Guild, Danielle Burroughs is one of the Underworld's most renowned hitmen. Despite her success, memories from her past bleed into the present – forcing her to reconcile the life she now leads. Events are set in motion once she kills Emilio Francesca, her caretaker, but accidentally ends up killing his daughter, Lilio, in the process. She realizes that she's had enough of this life, one now truly without meaning. In an attempt to leave it all behind, she soon realizes that even atonement has a price.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

