Toldja: DC Comics Available Digitally On GlobalComix From Today

Article Summary DC Comics now available on the GlobalComix app, starting today, expanding digital offerings worldwide.

Read Batman, Catwoman, Doom Patrol, The Joker, and Sweet Tooth for $7.99/month or $89.99/year on GlobalComix.

400 DC books, totaling 75,000 pages, join the GlobalComix lineup alongside Image and Dark Horse comics.

Discover GlobalComix's DC comics collection at New York Comic Con booth 3300, hinting at digital expansion.

Eleven days ago, Bleeding Cool broke the news that GlobalComix was going to announce that they were going to start publishing a digital line of DC Comics as part of their offering. BC says GC announces DC at NYCC. A major move for both publishers and potentially the start of a consolidation of digital comic books away from what is left of Kindle and Comixology.

Today, GlobalComix issued a press release, which means that all these other websites suddenly felt able to cover the news… none that mentioned Bleeding Cool, of course. That would be beyond the pale.

"We're proud to announce a collaboration that brings some of the most iconic DC storylines to GlobalComix. Starting today, a variety of DC and DC Vertigo's biggest franchises like Batman, Superman, Catwoman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Suicide Squad will be available to read on GlobalComix, anywhere in the world. Subscribe to GlobalComix Gold today to get unlimited access to all DC comics. Some of the marquee titles available at launch include:" DC's flagship series BATMAN VOLUMES 1-7, written by award-winning writer Tom King

VOLUMES 1-7, written by award-winning writer Tom King CATWOMAN VOLUMES 1-6: COPYCATS, written and drawn by Eisner Award nominee Joëlle Jones

VOLUMES 1-6: COPYCATS, written and drawn by Eisner Award nominee Joëlle Jones DOOM PATROL VOLUMES 1-6, featuring Grant Morrison's acclaimed run that put DOOM PATROL on the map and led to the critically acclaimed HBO MAX adaptation

VOLUMES 1-6, featuring Grant Morrison's acclaimed run that put DOOM PATROL on the map and led to the critically acclaimed HBO MAX adaptation THE JOKER VOLUMES 1-3, from James Tynion IV

VOLUMES 1-3, from James Tynion IV SWEET TOOTH VOLUMES 1-6, written and drawn by award-winning creator Jeff Lemire "DC is responsible for some of the most respected and revered pop culture icons and we are thrilled to offer hundreds of their iconic stories to our readers across the globe," said Christopher Carter, CEO of GlobalComix. "With 400 books totaling approximately 75,000 pages, DC and DC Vertigo fans will have a wealth of content at their fingertips. Celebrate the GlobalComix app's first anniversary with our latest feature: Channels. We've built a hand-curated experience featuring some of the most iconic stories from DC, DC Vertigo, and DC Black Label, with a special theme unique to the DC Channel. Ready to start exploring? Tap the hamburger menu in the app's top-left corner, select the DC Channel, and dive right into your favorites. We've created a variety of shelves across all of DC's franchises, with four Streams to choose from:" All: You can find everything here. If you're new to DC, check out the "Where to start reading DC comics"

DC Vertigo: All of the classics like Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, Hellblazer, Sweet Tooth, and more.

DC Black Label: This is where you'll find comics for mature audiences like The Nice House on the Lake, and The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country.

Gotham City: We're exploring the concept of thematic streams with one of the most iconic locales in all storytelling – not just comics. That's right, Gotham City collects all of the characters you know and love, including the one and only Batman. "Add your favorites to your library, and follow DC to get notifications when new comics arrive"

