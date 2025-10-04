Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: KO, scott snyder

TOLDJA: How The Actual DC's K.O. Chart Differs From The Published One

TOLDJA: How The Actual DC's K.O. Chart Differs From The Published One (Spoilers)

Article Summary DC's K.O. chart reveals major differences between the published tournament bracket and the final version.

Early leaks hinted at XXXX's participation, but the actual comic replaces him with XXXXX.

Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez's event sees 32 iconic DC Comics characters battle for supremacy.

The stakes soar as the Justice League faces a corrupted Earth and Darkseid in a deadly tournament twist.

Spoilers Spoilers Spoilers… This is the officially released tournament "Who Will Win" chart for DC K.O. #1 by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez, which launches next Wednesday, featuring how the thirty-two DC Comics characters will face off against each other.

Except it's wrong. Bleeding Cool did mention this a month ago, when we said, "while a previous 'placement' version of the DC K.O. chart found by Bleeding Cool had Batman as one of the participants in the tournament, Bleeding Cool got the word that in the actual comic book, the Joker would be taking his position on the chart." Well, here's what the chart will actually look like this week…

Let's zoom in a little, at that Batman listing, shall we?

It looks like the Clown Prince Of Crime has pulled Batman's chair out from behind him and has sat down…

DC K.O. #1 (OF 4)

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

DC'S MAJOR 2025 EVENT IS HERE! SCOTT SNYDER AND JAVIER FERNANDEZ WELCOME YOU TO THE SLUGFEST OF THE CENTURY! The Heart of Apokolips has transformed Earth into a hellscape in preparation for the return of Darkseid! The end of the DC Universe is here! The Justice League's only chance to defeat Darkseid is to enter a deadly tournament, an epic and over-the-top battle royale that will surprise you! The World's Greatest Heroes fight to become the champion to enter the ring against Darkseid, but there's a catch…the closer you get to the Heart of Apokolips, the more it corrupts you, changes you into something dangerous. Which DC character has what it takes to make it to the end? Who is willing to do what it takes to win it all, even if it means taking down their friends and family? You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts! $5.99 10/8/2025

