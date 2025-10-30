Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: bernard chang, scarlet witch, sorcerer supreme, steve orlando

TOLDJA: Scarlet Witch Is Marvel's New Sorcerer Supreme by Steve Orlando and Bernard Chang.

To be fair, Marvel did leave out all the breadcrumbs to follow the witch's path, even if they might not have realised they were doing it at the time. But as Bleeding Cool previously surmised back in September, they have now announced that Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, will take the role of the Sorcerer Supreme off of Doctor Doom in the Sorcerer Supreme ongoing comic series launching in December from Steve Orlando and Bernard Chang.

"In the wake of Victor Von Doom's fall, a new Sorcerer Supreme rises to take his place in SORCERER SUPREME, an ongoing series launching in December. Since it was announced, the mysterious series has kept fans guessing over which magical hero would receive the mantle. Today, it's revealed along with the series' creative team! Wanda Maximoff has been many things, a mother, an Avenger and the Scarlet Witch. Now, Wanda claims a new title: Sorcerer Supreme! Follow her adventures as Earth's primary mystical defender this December in SORCERER SUPREME, written by Scarlet Witch scribe Steve Orlando and rising star artist Bernard Chang (Blood Hunters). Fan favorite artist Leirix will deliver spellbinding main covers. Superstar Scarlet Witch artist Russell Dauterman also returns to grace Wanda with a costume befitting her new title and provide variant covers for the first five issues. Each of Dauterman's covers will spotlight a member of Wanda's advisory council, including Clea, Chthon, Wiccan and more magical experts! Defying tradition and breaking every rule, Scarlet Witch charts a bold, new path as the SORCERER SUPREME! But will her rebellious approach to the role bring magic in the Marvel Universe to new heights or leave it in ruin? The Vishanti, unwilling to validate Wanda's claim, anoint their own Sorcerer Supreme—AGATHA HARKNESS! Following a fiery battle with her former mentor, Wanda wakes up in Limbo where nothing is as it seems. And if she's going to escape, she must first defeat its ruler…MADELYNE PRYOR! And with Wanda and the Vishanti distracted, what rising mystical threats have escaped their notice? Determined to fulfill her sacred new duty, Wanda expands her scope and redefines her power to protect the world like no Sorcerer Supreme ever has!"

On Wanda's new direction, Orlando said, "When it comes to the Scarlet Witch…anything's possible! Those are the works Wanda lives by, and they're the words we as creators live by too. So, with the Sorcerer Supreme title in the wind after One World Under Doom, the question became—who's the next to wield the cloak and the eye? Or more precisely—who could hear such powerful artifacts crying out from the edge of destruction? And in the Marvel Universe, there's one person above all who hears you when no one else will—Wanda Maximoff!"

"I can't wait for folks to see Wanda take up the cloak and the eye—for the primal disruptor to shake things up in the face of magic's proprietors…with nothing less than the betterment of all in mind," he continued. "And to be working with the incredible Bernard Chang and Ruth Redmond? That's a dream come true, folks—each page they touch brings style and power to Wanda like never before!"

"I am overly excited about joining Steve and Ruth and the rest of SORCERER SUPREME team," Chang said. "We are putting our hearts and souls into crafting a new journey for one of Marvel Comics' most powerful heroes. While this is my first time tackling the wonderful Wanda Maximoff, I look forward to the challenges ahead and aim to garner the trust and enthusiasm from both her longtime readers and new, and I hope you will come along for the ride."

With main covers by Leirix along with variant covers by Rose Besch, Mark Brooks, Devmalya Pramanik, and Jenny Frison, including Russell Dauterman's spotlighting his original design sheet for Wanda's new look, and Inhyuk Lee's connecting covers for Wiccan: Witches Road #1, Doctor Strange #1 and Sorceror Supreme #1 all in December, creating a little mystical corner of the Marvel Universe, as well as Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Geoff Shaw's Winter Break Variant Cover for Sorcerer Supreme #1. The handover will take place in One World Under Doom #9 on the 21st of November.

SORCERER SUPREME #1 – 75960621179100111

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by BERNARD CHANG

Cover by LEIRIX

Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH – 75960621179100131

Virgin Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH – 75960621179100117

Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS – 75960621179100118

Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN – 75960621179100121

Design Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN – 75960621179100116

3-Part Magic Connecting Variant Cover C by INHYUK LEE – 75960621179100141

Promo Variant Cover by DEVMALYA PRAMANIK – 75960621179100171

Winter Break Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW – 75960621179100151

On Sale 12/31

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by BERNARD CHANG

Cover by LEIRIX

Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN – 75960621179100221

Variant Cover by MARCO FERRARI – 75960621179100217

Variant Cover by JENNY FRISON – 75960621179100231

Virgin Variant Cover by JENNY FRISON – 75960621179100216

Promo Variant Cover by DEVMALYA PRAMANIK – 75960621179100241

On Sale 1/28

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by BERNARD CHANG

Cover by LEIRIX

Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

On Sale 2/25

