TOLDJA: Street Sharks By Stephanie Williams And Ariel Medel From IDW

Article Summary IDW launches a new Street Sharks comic series in September, written by Stephanie Williams and drawn by Ariel Medel

The series brings back the cult '90s Street Sharks heroes, targeting fans old and new with action-packed stories

Street Sharks follows four Bolton brothers—half-shark, half-human crime fighters—defending Fission City

Original comics in the '90s were short-lived; this new run aims to exceed Archie Comics' limited releases

Last month, Bleeding Cool had the scoop that IDW will be publishing new comic books based on the Street Sharks cartoon and toyline, which will be written by Stephanie Williams and will launch in September. Today, IDW and Mattel made that official, adding Ariel Medel as artist and stating that they have announced;

"the launch of Street Sharks comic books, marking the first new release in over 20 years and introducing the beloved '90s characters to a whole new generation. This series builds upon the partnership between Mattel and IDW Publishing. Debuting September 2025 with STREET SHARKS #1 (of five issues), the series follows the action-packed adventures of the four Bolton brothers – half-shark, half-human heroes and crime fighters. Since its debut in 1994, the Street Sharks franchise has also inspired a popular Mattel action figure line.

Writer Stephanie Williams (Nubia and the Amazons) and artist Ariel Medel (TMNT vs Street Fighter) bring Street Sharks to the page. Based on the classic animated series, the upcoming comics will thrill readers as the Sharks protect Fission City from a range of gene-slammed threats, including super-strong and monstrous lobsters and squids, and diabolical mad scientists that transform into vicious piranha monsters. The comic will deliver on everything fans loved from the hit show and the tone of its era, from the Sharks riding cool motorcycles to eating a lot of burgers and metal while swimming through the city's concrete to take down the bad guys."

"Celebrating over 30 years of the animated series, Street Sharks has become a cult-favorite and fans have been chomping at the bit to see more of the crime-fighting brothers Ripster, Jab, Streex, and Big Slammu. We are thrilled to continue the legacy of this franchise and dive deeper into the waters with IDW to extend the world of Street Sharks through new comic books." – Ryan Ferguson, Global Head of Publishing at Mattel.

"True partnerships are founded on truth, communication, and flexibility. We are pleased that in the spirit of win-win partnership, IDW and Mattel have crystallized our focus to properties IDW is uniquely positioned — creatively and organizationally — to produce, distribute, and ultimately to delight fans of these iconic franchises." – David Jonas, CEO of IDW Media Holdings,

"It is so exciting to introduce a new generation of fans to the Street Sharks. The Sharks epitomize '90s adolescent X-treme sensibilities and that makes them translate so naturally to comics. Stephanie and Ariel are putting together a series that serves a beautiful love letter to the original cartoon that old fans and new are sure to adore" – series editor Nicolas Niño. "

Street Sharks was a TV cartoon about the adventures of crime-fighting half-man/half-sharks produced by DIC Productions, L.P. and Bohbot Entertainment and was very much inspired by the existence of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The show, launching in 1994, existed to promote a line of action figures by Mattel, and the series was created by David Siegel and Joe Galliani of Mr. Joe's Really Big Productions. In 1996, the show was retitled Dino Vengers Featuring Street Sharks with the addition of an extraterrestrial team of Dinosaurs. A relaunch of the action figures was announced by Mattel in 2024 for the series' 30th anniversary.

In 1996, Archie Comics released a short-lived comic book series based on Street Sharks. They published a three-issue miniseries which was based on the first three episodes of the series, and a regular comic series, which also lasted for three issues. I expect IDW will want to exceed that with the new series.

Stephanie Williams is a comic book historian, publishes two webcomics, Parenthood Activate and But What If Though, and has written Nubia, Wakanda, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Rocket Raccoon, Spider-Man Unlimited, My Little Pony, Wonder Woman, Captain America, Alien, Marvel Zombies, Star Trek, and the upcoming much anticipated The Raven Boys graphic novel adaption.

