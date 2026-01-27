Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Daniel Sampere, Tom King, wonder woman

Tom King & Daniel Sampere's Wonder Woman Looking More Like Prophecy

Tom King and Daniel Sampere's Wonder Woman is looking more and more like prophecy every day

Article Summary Tom King's Wonder Woman run depicts Amazons pitted against a secretive US government and its hidden ruler.

AXE, a masked government task force, violently enforces the Amazon Extradition Act with harsh precision.

Recent real-world events mirror the comic's prescient narrative, blurring the line between fiction and reality.

Wonder Woman's journey as an outlaw challenges American power, echoing themes from V for Vendetta and Dark Knight Returns.

In 2022, Tom King and Daniel Sampere launched a new ongoing Wonder Woman comic book series from DC Comics that put Wonder Woman, and all of the Amazons, at odds with the American government, working at the behest of the true power behind the throne, The Sovereign. Narrating the series, and part of a lineage going back to the very founding of the USA, the Sovereign was the true ruler of the USA, its secret monarch, wielding supreme power behind the scenes and to whom all Presidents had to bow and scrape. And, with one Amazon carrying his child, and taking out her anger on the male attendees at a pool game, turned the US attention to extract and deport every Amazon in the US, whatever their state or status.

With Sergeant Steel leading a bunch of masked, armed immigrant enforcement officers under the name of AXE, the Amazon Extraction Entity, the inevitable was, well, inevitable. Cruelty was the point.

Writer Tom King was openly a CIA operative during the time of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars. This has seen him widely criticised, especially considering some of the jokes he has told at comic conventions about his time in service. He's been called a war criminal or worse. But right here, right now, the opening pages of Wonder Woman from 2022 seem eerily prescient when watching American news at the moment.

I've had plenty of people picking this up, reading or re-reading it, and finding similarities with recent news headlines uncanny. Well, Tom King was also walking his dog in Washington DC where he lives, on the 6th of January 2021, and put that into the comics as well. Wherever he is, he seems to get a front row seat…

Although maybe AXE are more proficient. Only doing things on camera when they mean to.

Tom King and Daniel Sampere's Wonder Woman returns in March, when it will also have been collected to date. I may have originally compared it to The Dark Knight Returns, but rather it has become the V for Vendetta of the 2020s.

Wonder Woman Vol. 1: Outlaw by Tom King, Daniel Sampere

After a shocking alleged crime, the U.S. government moves to keep all Amazons out of the country. What will Wonder Woman discover when she goes on a quest to uncover the truth? And what new enemies will reveal themselves? After a mysterious Amazonian is accused of mass murder, the U.S. Congress passes The Amazon Safety Act, barring all Amazons from American soil. To carry out its new law, the government sets up the Amazon Extradition Entity (AXE) task force to remove those who don't comply by any means necessary. In her search for the truth behind the killing, Wonder Woman now finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect. Collects Wonder Woman #1-6.

Wonder Woman's critically acclaimed and character-defining series from writer Tom King and Daniel Sampere reaches its second volume! Writer Tom King and artist Daniel Sampere have taken Wonder Woman from Goddess to an enemy of the state in their critically acclaimed Wonder Woman series in the Dawn of DC. Captured by a team of villains, Diana Prince finds herself up against the nemesis of our story, The Sovereign, wielding the Lasso of Lies. As her new adversary tightens the grip on Wonder Woman's psyche, will she prove victorious over the web of Amazon lies weaved in Man's World? Collects Wonder Woman #7-12

Witness the birth of Wonder Woman's daughter! The mysteries surrounding Trinity's origins finally revealed and explored – but will the start of a new life mean the end of another one? And where does Wonder Woman's greatest love, Steve Trevor, fit into this new status quo? The war against the Sovereign is turning a dangerous corner and Steve Trevor must take matters into his own heads – but the consequences might prove deadly! Plus, when Trinity is born, how will Wonder Woman adjust to motherhood in the wake of so much tragedy and bloodshed? These questions and more explored as Tom King's Wonder Woman epic continues into its third volume, featuring art by fan-favorite artists Daniel Sampere and Khary Randolph.

A warrior, a mother, a legend—Wonder Woman's greatest battle is far from over. Tom King's groundbreaking Wonder Woman saga continues as Diana faces the fallout of war, justice, and legacy. With the rise of new threats and the echoes of past battles still shaping her path, Wonder Woman must stand strong against enemies who seek to shatter everything she holds dear. As the truth behind the Amazonian conflict deepens and her daughter, Trinity, begins her own heroic journey, Diana is forced to confront what it truly means to be Wonder Woman in a world that fears and reveres her in equal measure. Featuring stunning artwork and gripping storytelling, this volume is an essential chapter in the Wonder Woman mythos. Collects Wonder Woman #23-28.

