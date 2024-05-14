Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Black Label, Jenny Sparks, the authority, Tom King

Tom King & Jeff Spokes Bring Back Jenny Sparks To DC Comics

Tom King and Jeff Spokes are bringing back Jenny Sparks of The Authority under DC Comics' Black Label imprint for August.

Popverse has been granted the PR from DC for news of a new Jenny Sparks comic book series from Tom King and Jeff Spokes under their Black Label imprint. And Bleeding Cool has granted ourselves the right to press CTRL-C and then CTRL-V.

Jennifer Sparks was created by Warren Ellis and Tom Raney during their 1997 revamp of Stormwatch, a Century Baby born in 1900 and appointed the leader of Stormwatch Black, with Swift and Jack Hawksmoor, before later joining them to create The Authority. "The Spirit of the 20th Century", she has electricity powers as well as being able to inspire many.

Tom King posts "The Spirit of the 20th Century comes to the 21st to try to save five men and women taken hostage by an out-of-control and infinitely powered Captain Atom. Through this lens, we'll explore the grip of Jenny's time on our own; how, despite all our desperate prayers, the sins of our past refuse to die away."

In recent years, the Warren Ellis/Bryan Hitch/John Cassaday titles from WildStorm have been getting a slight revival at DC Comics, with The Outsiders working as a backdoor revival of Planetary (with a smidgen of Authority), while The Authority was recreated by Superman, alongside Apollo and Midnighter. While outside of the comics, we have had news of an Authority movie, and The Engineer turning up as a lackey of Lex Luthor in the upcoming Superman movie too. Tom King also has quite a reputation for reviving characters in big splashy mini-series. and has been working with James Gunn on the Supergirl and other movies. Might he have bigger Authority plans as well?

"This August, DC will launch Jenny Sparks – a six-issue adult-oriented comic book series revitalizing the hero. And who is behind the series? DC's defacto top writer Tom King – who splits his time between DC's comic book output and DC Studios these days – along with Batman: Brave & The Bold artist Jeff Spokes (coloring his own work as well), and letterer Clayton Cowles. "The wild storm begins! What could four strangers have to do with the fate of the world? Find out as Captain Atom goes rogue, threatening to destroy the planet he once swore to protect. Can any hero stop him? Well, it may take the most unconventional of them all… Jenny Sparks, the one woman tasked with keeping ALL the heroes in line, no matter the cost. With a snap of her fingers, she's entered the fray and won't quit until the job is done!"

And yes, one of the covers includes Midnighter, Apollo, the Engineer, and Swift. Jenny Sparks #1 (of 6) goes on sale on the 21st of August from DC's Black Label imprint.

