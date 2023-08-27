Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Daniel Sampere, dark knight, Tom King, wonder woman

Tom King Wants Wonder Woman To Get Her Own Dark Knight Returns

We are getting a new Wonder Woman #1 from Tom King and Daniel Sampere, going to FOC this weekend. Could it be the new Dark Knight Returns?

When DC Comics published Batman: Dark Knight Returns and, to a lesser extent, Batman: Year One, they created a new thing for the publisher: a perennial graphic novel, something that encapsulated all the character was and could be, presented for brand new readers and old hands without compromise. And every year, DC Comics has kept selling it, joined by Arkham Asylum, The Killing Joke, Long Halloween and more.

Decades later, Superman got something similar with All-Star Superman and, to a lesser extent, Superman For All Seasons, Red Son, and Birthplace.

But Wonder Woman, the third of the trinity, didn't have such a definite story. There were attempts made; much was expected of Wonder Woman Earth One, but it went off onto its own most entertaining tangent. The New 52 and Rebirth books were also strong but didn't quite have that definitive quality that Dark Knight had. And Historia was a bit worthy.

Well, we are getting a new Wonder Woman #1 from Tom King, Daniel Sampere and Tomeu Morey, going to FOC this weekend. And Bleeding Cool has been leaked a bunch of stuff. And while it's a bit late to go into the whole thing now, I thought I might share five quotes that may suggest where this is going.

"This was, in some ways, an attack by the Amazons on American values, some are indeed using the word terrorism". "You don't get a guy like Steel to push paper. Some people are going to get hurt." "You can't throw a rope around the whole country" "He told them all that the laws that dictated their lives today and forever after, were of the people, by the people, for the people." "Every tale of the great Wonder Woman provides us with more insight into the teller than into their supposed protagonist."

That last quote may be the most relevant of all. Tom King is an ex-CIA operative swho erved during the Iraq and Afghanistan war,but became disillusioned with the US government. This may possibly be his most political comic book, yet in a bigger sense, rather than focusing on partisan issues.

The Amazons see as threats. Wonder Woman on the out. A hidden history, heading towards a revealed future. A past that inspires the present. And something that, well, encapsulates all the character was and could be, presented for brand new readers and old hands without compromise. No idea if it will live up to its promise, no idea if it will succeed where others have failed, but for now, right now, just now, it may be a real chance for Wonder Woman to gain the kind of book that everyone will recommend when someone expresses interest in the character. You never know.

Here are the solicits for Wonder Woman and its spinoff title ,Amazons Attack.

WONDER WOMAN #1 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

THE AMAZON WARRIOR IS NOW A WANTED OUTLAW! A NEW ERA FOR THE AMAZON WARRIOR BEGINS, FROM THE SUPERSTAR TEAM OF TOM KING AND DANIEL SAMPERE! After a mysterious Amazonian is accused of mass murder, Congress passes the Amazon Safety Act, barring all Amazons from U.S. soil. To carry out their plans, the government starts a task force, the Amazon Extradition Entity (A.X.E.), to remove those who don't comply, by any means necessary. Now, in her search for the truth behind the killing, Wonder Woman finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect! Writer Tom King (Batman, Mister Miracle, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and superstar artist in the making Daniel Sampere (Dark Crisis, Action Comics) join forces for this action-packed relaunch and the beginning of what will undoubtedly become a groundbreaking run on the character. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/19/2023

WONDER WOMAN #2 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King, Josie Campbell (A) Daniel Sampere, Vasco Georgiev (CA) Daniel Sampere

AN ARMY OF ONE! Now a wanted fugitive, Wonder Woman readies herself for battle against Commander Steel and his soldiers, her former love Steve Trevor being one of them! What could this face-off mean for her position in the world of heroes? Will it further her quest for the truth about the rogue Amazon or end in bloodshed? Find out as this demigoddess takes on an entire army! Plus, the prelude to Amazons Attack! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/17/2023

AMAZONS ATTACK #1 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Clayton Henry

AMAZON WARRIORS FIGHT FOR A WORLD THAT'S MADE THEM OUTLAWS! After the shocking events in Wonder Woman, the Amazons are now fighting for a world that no longer wants them! Led by their fearless Queen Nubia, a ragtag group of Amazons featuring Wonder Girl and Faruka II frantically searches for answers as their existence and way of life are threatened. Will the tribes survive their new reputation? Find out in this roller coaster of a debut issue! Brought to you by rising stars Josie Campbell (The New Champion of SHAZAM!) and Vasco Georgiev (Batman: Urban Legends), this series promises to be an action-packed adventure featuring the greatest warrior women in the DCU! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/24/2023

WONDER WOMAN #3 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

The Lasso of Lies' true power is revealed as the Sovereign continues his campaign against Wonder Woman! Could one unsuspecting soldier be the key to defeating our hero? Find out as Diana uses her own lasso in search of the truth about the Amazon massacre. Plus, the return of Trinity! Wonder Woman's daughter makes her backup story debut in the first of many awe-inspiring adventures from the future. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/21/2023

AMAZONS ATTACK #2 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Clayton Henry

As rumors of the Amazons' true nature spread far and wide, our heroes take Manhattan! Turns out the Big Apple isn't the only apple to worry about as fruits from the Goddess of Discord enter the scene and poison the minds of men. Will our ragtag group of Amazons ever be able to find shelter from the cruel world that prays for their downfall? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/28/2023

