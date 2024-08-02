Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: bruno redondo, Dan Watter, nightwing, Tom Taylor

Tom Taylor And Bruno Redondo's Nightwing #118 Finale Delayed A Month

The final issue of Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo's Eisner Award-winning run on Nightwing has been delayed a month.

Article Summary Nightwing #118 finale by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo delayed to October 16.

Dan Watters and Dexter Soy's Nightwing run starts on October 23.

Nightwing #117 releasing on August 21, setting up a two-month wait.

Final showdown with Heartless and Tony Zucco in Taylor and Redondo's last issue.

The final issue of Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo's Eisner Award-winning run on Nightwing has been delayed a month. Nightwing #118, originally planned to be on sale on the 17th of September, will now slip to the 16th of October. That was also meant to be the date for the start of Dan Watters and Dexter Soy's run, so that has been delayed a week till the 23rd of October. So you will get two Nightwing comics in two weeks.

The next issue of Nightwing, #117, will be published on the 21st of August. But then you will have a two month the wait… I wonder how big that cliffhanger will be?

NIGHTWING #117 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

While Dick connects with the ghost of his past, Nightwing takes to the streets to defend his honor. But how can he be in two places at once? And what shocking revelation does Dick learn when confronted with the truth behind his parents' deaths? The Heartless saga continues in the penultimate chapter of this celebrated run! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/21/2024

NIGHTWING #118 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

THE FINAL ISSUE OF TOM TAYLOR AND BRUNO REDONDO'S AWARD-WINNING RUN! Embark on an exhilarating journey through the streets of Blüdhaven as we bid a heartfelt farewell to the dynamic duo of Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo in the epic conclusion to their award-winning run. With Nightwing's fear of heights overcome, he returns to Bludhaven for one final face-off with Heartless and Tony Zucco. It's the battle you've all been waiting for! And if we've learned anything from Nightwing these last couple of years, we know he never has to do it alone. One thing's for certain though, Bludhaven will never be the same after this! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/16/2024

NIGHTWING #119 CVR A DEXTER SOY

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Dexter Soy

A BRAND-NEW NIGHTWING ARC STARTS HERE, WITH AN ALL-NEW CREATIVE TEAM! Bludhaven has erupted in violence as rival gangs vie to fill the power vacuum left by Nightwing's cleanup of corrupt officials. But is an outside force turning the gangs against each other, escalating the violence in Bludhaven toward even more sinister ends? To find out, Nightwing must do the unthinkable–no matter the cost. Don't miss the start of this groundbreaking new arc that will redefine what it means to be a hero. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024

