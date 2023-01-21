Tomorrow Girl #1 in Antarctic Press April 2023 Solicits Tomorrow Girl is spinning out of Ninja High School from Antarctic Press in April with a new number one. Here are the full April 2023 solicits

Ben Dunn, David Furr and Shigara are collaborating on a new series, spinning out of Ninja High School, with Tomorrow Girl from Antarctic Press in April. It is joined in Antarctic's April 2023 solicits by a new anthology comic Fantasy Comics #1. Here's the full listing.

TOMORROW GIRL #1 CVR A DUNN & HUTCHISON

ANTARCTIC PRESS

(W) Ben Dunn, David Furr (A) Shigara (CA) David Hutchison (A / CA) Ben Dunn

At long last, the heroine of Quagmire High School has her own series! In this exciting debut, Tomorrow Girl finds herself in a dystopian world where somewhere in the past, a superhero from the Golden Age went evil! Now she must travel to the past to confront this hero and make things right for her world. But will she be able to defeat a being whose powers are every bit as mighty as her own?

FANTASY COMICS #1 CVR A DENHAM

ANTARCTIC PRESS

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Brian Denham

Adventure Finders" (Rod Espinosa), "Diebold" (John Holland, Brian Clifton).

It's a dream come true: a new fantasy-focused title from Antarctic Press! "Adventure Finders" (Rod Espinosa): Fantasy master Rod Espinosa weaves an action-packed story of a small-town girl and her friends who want to make it big as renowned fighters. Clariette is part Barbie, part Xena, and all heart, out to make the world a better place. Her cousin, Jolfe Endarion, is an apprentice wizard with a love of adventure and good food. When they meet a newcomer, the priestess Sister Ariarra Popplevensie, their lives take an abrupt change! "Diebold" (John Holland, Brian Clifton): It's Ed the Talking Head. He's lost his head, but he ain't dead. And so begins the search for Ed's head, when he ain't got no body to help.

PUNCHLINE #15 CVR A WELDON

ANTARCTIC PRESS

(W) Matthew Weldon (A / CA) Matthew Weldon

Punchline X Ninja High School X RAGS X Kamen America X Black HOPS X Tomorrow Girl & much much more!! The danger gets outta hand real quick, so everyone has to come together hastily in order to take down this jumbo threat!

MANGA Z #12

ANTARCTIC PRESS

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Kazuaki Ishida

"The Adventures of Lenifille" (Kazuaki Ishida): At Olcross Castle, the late king's son, Lecter, returns, and he has great ambitions now that his father has "departed." In the Zephyr Woods, Sylka and a healed Lenifille meet Sylka's twin and learn the truth behind the mercenary who captured them in Olcross. "Foxy and Wolfy" (Kitsune Windsor, Komoriuta Kitsune, Anthony Zicari, MitsuBlinger): Training doesn't have to be boring or a chore. The gang practices their combat skills and murder…ball abilities! Wheels and trolls for one and all in this episode!

HORROR COMICS #24

ANTARCTIC PRESS

(W) Francesco Moriconi (A) Midori Yamane, Giampiero Wallnofer (CA) Brian Denham

"Uncanny Valley, Part 5 of 6"

The effects of Alma's transformation cause a new shift in the relationship between Bran and the two sisters. Everything falls apart when the boy discovers a terrible and shocking secret that prompts him to reconsider the reason for his very existence.

JUNGLE COMICS #17

ANTARCTIC PRESS

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Alessio Nocerino

"Adrift" (Mark Fenton, Jacob Eguren), "The Adventures of Zan the Jungle Lord" (Giuseppe Pederiali, Roberto Renzi, and Bruno Marraffa).

"Adrift" (Mark Fenton, Jacob Eguren): Jessica finds herself stranded on a seemingly deserted jungle island. As she searches the island for help, she continually finds herself in near-death situations until she is finally taken captive. As more of the island's secrets are revealed, Jessica realizes that her being there may not be an accident. "The Adventures of Zan the Jungle Lord" (Giuseppe Pederiali, Roberto Renzi, and Bruno Marraffa): When Zan is captured by a cannibal tribe, it is up to his simian friend Taky to come rescue him. But what can a small chimp do to save him from certain death?

PLANET COMICS #19

ANTARCTIC PRESS

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Erwin Arroza

"Hunchback" (Timothy B. Fling, Horatio Lalia), "The Fantastic, Fearless, Fanatical Vampire Killer" (Rich Stahnke).

"Hunchback" (Timothy B. Fling, Horatio Lalia): In a distant and mechanized future, hundreds of years after the Apocalypse, a mechanical sexton still cares for an abandoned cathedral. One morning, as he attends to his dreary daily tasks, he encounters something… unexpected. Behold a wordless short story, told only with robotic sound effects, in which we learn that some legends never die… they just go offline. "The Fantastic, Fearless, Fanatical Vampire Killer" (Rich Stahnke): The titular vampire killer believes he has uncovered a coven of vamps, but could there be something more sinister and evil prowling the East Texas roadways than a bunch of bloodsuckers?

WORLD WAR 3 RAID ON TOKYO #5 (OF 5)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

(W) Motofumi Kobayashi (A) Motofumi Kobayashi

More hard-hitting alternate history action from combat manga master Motofumi Kobayashi! The abolition of the US-Japan Security Treaty leads to incursions by Soviet forces. As the Soviets proceed from landing grounds in Niigata toward Tokyo, the JDSF, isolated from their government, must beging extrajudicial actions to survive.

EXCITING COMICS #35

ANTARCTIC PRESS

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Guillermo Romano

"The Golden Age" (Pedro Belushi, Jose Antonio Rubio, Carlos Sherpa, Cesar Acevedo, Juan Alarcon, Caesar, Guillo-O, DaniZar, Ruben Davila, Sebastian Luque, Sergio Martinez ,Guillermo Romano, Jennifer Rubio, Sergio Desanctis), "The Alternate: Night Shift" (Jeff Winstead, Alex Greychuck).

"The Golden Age" (Pedro Belushi, Jose Antonio Rubio, Carlos Sherpa, Cesar Acevedo, Juan Alarcon, Caesar, Guillo-O, DaniZar, Ruben Davila, Sebastian Luque, Sergio Martinez ,Guillermo Romano, Jennifer Rubio, Sergio Desanctis): In an alternate 1940s, inventor Thomas Edison unleashes a robotic menace to destroy his nemesis, Nikola Tesla, along with Tesla's inventions. To face this threat, a group of superheroes come together: Arrow, Black Terror, Frankenstein's creature, Masquerade, and Black Venus! "The Alternate: Charlie Hodged" (Jeff Winstead, Alex Greychuck): Nocturne goes to extremes to track down a teammate's killer-a ruthless mystery woman who has been hunting superhumans and stealing their powers! Meanwhile, Mettle and Metalman have a tense encounter with President Archard and a souped-up Secret Service!

