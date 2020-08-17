Tonnes Of Doctor Who Magazine, 2000AD Arriving In USA, September 2nd

Since the shutdown, there have been major issues in getting comic books from the USA to the UK, including a multinational company Warners having to reverse on changing the distribution of DC Comics from Diamond to anyone else but Diamond, when it was pointed out that this could quadruple the costs to Brits for DC Comics titles, and saw them hack out an exception with good old Diamond UK. But there have been issues in the other direction, notably the utter absence of copies of 2000AD, Judge Dredd Megazine and Doctor Who Magazine, titles printed in the UK and traditionally shipped back to the USA via Diamond Comic Distributors.

Well, it turns out that Americans are going to get them. All at once. And today is the last day American comic book stores can amend the amount they have ordered…

Here's how it currently looks:

2000AD September 2nd:

2000 AD MARCH 2020 PROG PACK

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W/A) Various

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! Future lawman Judge Dredd chases down an angry alien in "The Relic"; a new case for Skip Tracer as a killer arrives on The Cube in "Nimrod"; hitmen Sinister Dexter find themselves in a creepy fairground in "The Frighteners"; Zaucer of Zilk, Proteus Vex, and Feral & Foe all come to their hair-raising finales; and a major new SF series makes its debut as "The Out" presents a visually stunning excursion into the outer reaches of the cosmos!

2000 AD MAY 2020 PROG PACK

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W/A) Various

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! Super-intelligent ape Noam Chimpsky gets embroiled in a terrorist plot in Judge Dredd: Chimpsky's Law; Aquila enters the underworld in the finale to "The Burning Fields"; Skip Tracer: "Nimrod" comes to a close and The Cube is changed forever; and the Survival Geeks face off against their multiple selves as the series reaches its climax, but which reality will prove the winner? Meanwhile, Prog 2183 is the second of 2020's all-ages bumper issues, featuring the Galaxy's Greatest's characters in complete stories; this issue, Cadet Dredd undergoes a trial in "Combat Ready", a tale from young Johnny Alpha's past in the Mutant Army in "Acceptable Losses", and ghost-hunters Eliot and Meera have a new supernatural case in Finder & Keeper: "Nuisance Neighbours." 2000 AD JUNE 2020 PROG PACK

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W/A) Various

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! A brand-new line-up of stories start in Prog 2184, the ideal point to jump onboard – the apocalypse is approaching and Judge Dredd is offered aid from an unexpected quarter in "End of Days"; teenage bounty hunter Tee and her gran are back in the deep-space adventure "Full Tilt Boogie"; the shadow-agents are hunting down members of The Order in "Land of the Free"; the oddball cop caper "Nakka of the S.T.A.R.S"; Celtic warrior Slaine returns for the first book of the "Dragontamer" saga, "The Web of Weird"!

2000 AD JULY 2020 PROG PACK

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W/A) Various

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! Future cop Judge Dredd leads a task force to take down the instigators of the apocalypse, and the trail takes him to the Arctic in "End of Days"; teenage bounty hunter Tee and her family are in deep trouble in "Full Tilt Boogie"; Francis Bacon's robot armies attack The Order in "Land of the Free"; Celtic warrior Slaine steps up his war against Brutus's tyrannical reign in "The Web of Weird"; and new sci-fi series "The Out" debuts, as photo-journalist Cyd Finlea reconnects with the universe in an incredible, eye-popping adventure!

2000 AD SUMMER SCI-FI SPECIAL 2020 TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) Dan Abnett & Various

This year's 2000 AD summer special coincides with Rebellion marking their 20th anniversary publishing the Galaxy's Greatest Comic, so this year it's a 100-page celebration of the last two decades, mixing brand new stories with classic cuts from the archives. With a cover from Jock, and new tales from Al Ewing on Judge Dredd, Dan Abnett on Kingdom and Ian Edginton on The Red Seas, plus a delve into the archives featuring Nikolai Dante and Sinister Dexter, and features exploring Rebellion's tenure as 2000 AD publisher, you won't want to miss this birthday bonanza!

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #419

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) Various

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The lawman's got a fungal problem in a decrepit corner of the city in "Bad Sector" by Arthur Wyatt and PJ Holden; there's a fight to the death in the Badlands in Lawless: "Boom Town" by Dan Abnett and Phil Winslade; Devlin Waugh faces off against a vengeful enemy in "A Very Large Splash" by Ales Kot and Mike Dowling; there's a desperate attempt to get off the colony planet Getri-1 in series three of "Blunt" by T.C. Eglington and Boo Cook; and in Zombie Army, the exclusive videogame tie-in written by I, Zombie's Chris Roberson and illustrated by Andrea Mutti, the Deadhunters have to plough through the undead horde! In the bagged mini-trade, more shape-shifting action in Black Shuck II!

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #420

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) Various

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The lawman leads an assault on the fungal drug factory in the finale to 'Bad Sector'; a new menace arrives in Badrock in Lawless: "Boom Town" by Dan Abnett and Phil Winslade; Devlin Waugh fights for his life in the climax to "A Very Large Splash"; the Zhind mutant claims more lives in series three of "Blunt" by T.C. Eglington and Boo Cook; and in Zombie Army, the exclusive videogame tie-in written by I, Zombie's Chris Roberson and illustrated by Andrea Mutti, one shot can stop the undead in the concluding chapter! In addition, in the bagged mini-trade, East-Meg agent Orlok is the best at what he does in "Eurozoned" by Arthur Wyatt and Jake Lynch!

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #421

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) Various

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! A Euro-Cit Judge travels to Mega-City One in a bid to help apprehend a wanted felon in "The Fugitive"; organized crime gets a foothold in Badrock in "Lawless: Boom Town"; Blunt and the survivors must get off Getri-1 before the alien Zhind arrive in the penultimate chapter of the thriller; and meanwhile, the second half of the issue is taken up with the concluding third arc of The Vigilant, as Dr. Sin, Thunderbolt, Leopard and the rest of the revived Brit super-heroes face down the evil Von Hoffman for the last time! In the bagged mini-trade, to mark The Vigilant's finale, a selection of the greatest hits of the Steel Commando, Blake Edmonds, the Steel Claw, and more! JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #422

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) Various

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The future lawman must deal with mutants that are interfering with a Mega-City drilling project in "Extraction" by Rory McConville and Ben Willsher; secret agendas cause trouble in "Lawless: Boom Town"; Blunt and the survivors battle to escape Getri-1 in the final chapter of the thriller; there's a terrifying complete Tale From the Black Museum in the shape of "The Cackle"; and there's a one-off case for paranormal troubleshooter Devlin Waugh in "The Wolves of St Vitus"! In addition, in the bagged mini-trade, there's murder and intrigue in Nu-Iceland in the chilly Scandi-thriller HAVN by Si Spencer, Jake Lynch and Henry Flint!

September 16th

2000 AD AUGUST 2020 PROG PACK

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN201307

(W) Various (A) Various

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! In Progs 2193-2195, the world plunges ever closer to the apocalypse in Judge Dredd: "End of Days"; deep-space extravaganza "Full Tilt Boogie" comes to its explosive finale; history takes a different path in The Order: "Land of the Free"; and photo-journalist Cyd Finlea gets caught up in a galactic war in "The Out"! Then, in Prog 2196, it's another 48pp all-ages Regened issue: Cadets Joe and Rico Dredd take out a juve gang in "Bad Seeds"; we meet Dept K, the Justice Department branch dealing with other dimensions; criminal on the run Pandora Perfect makes her debut; and ghost-hunters Meera and Eliot return in Finder & Keeper: "The Curse of Kreepindeth"!

November 11th

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #425

REBELLION / 2000AD

AUG201543

(W) Various

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The incredible line-up that began in the 30th anniversary issue continues: John Wagner and Colin MacNeil tackle the America legacy; Ken Niemand and Dave Taylor delve into corruption in high places in Dreddverse reimagining "Megatropolis"; Judge Death is revered in "Deliverance" by David Hine and Nick Percival; the Judges make their presence felt in "Dreadnoughts" by Mike Carroll and John Higgins; and The Returners are drawn to a strange house in Brit-Cit in "Heartswood" by Si Spencer and Nicolo Assirelli! Plus in the bagged mini-trade, there's more terror and strangeness from the world of Bob Byrne!In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $15.99

What happened to 2000AD PROG PACK APRIL 2020? Still listed as TBD. And no listings for Judge Dredd Megazine #423 and #424 either.

2000 AD APRIL 2020 US PACK

REBELLION / 2000AD

FEB201941

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! A super-intelligent ape runs rings around future cop Judge Dredd in "The Law According to Chimpsky"; Skip Tracer must stop a global disaster in the finale to "Nimrod" ; Aquila heads into the fiery underworld on the path to retrieving his soul "The Burning Fields"; and the Survival Geeks are back for their final adventure as they battle parallel-dimension versions of themselves in "Crisis of Infinite Nerds"!

Doctor Who Magazine: September 2nd

DOCTOR WHO MAGAZINE #550

DOCTOR WHO MAGAZINE #551

DOCTOR WHO MAGAZINE #552

DOCTOR WHO MAGAZINE #553

DOCTOR WHO MAGAZINE #554

October 21st

DOCTOR WHO MAGAZINE #555

Other Stuff: September 2nd

007 MAG SPECIAL DANIEL CRAIG JAMES BOND

SCREAM MAGAZINE #60 (MR)

SCREAM MAGAZINE #61 (MR)