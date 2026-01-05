Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Agent, graphic novel, little brown

Too Big To Say by Lambda Award-Winners Phil Bildner and Mike Curato

Too Big To Say by Phil Bildner and Mike Curato, a LGBTQ+ Stand by Me for fans of The Trouble with Heroes and Hey, Kiddo

Article Summary Too Big To Say blends novel and graphic novel, perfect for upper middle grade and LGBTQ+ readers.

Written by Phil Bildner and illustrated by Mike Curato, both Lambda Award-winning creators.

Follows two friends on a transformative mountain hike, tackling tough choices and friendship.

Releasing winter 2027 from Little, Brown, ideal for fans of Stand by Me, Hey, Kiddo, and The Trouble with Heroes.

Too Big To Say is a new upper middle grade novel with graphic novel elements, written by Lambda Award-winning author Phil Bildner and illustrated by Lambda Award-winning creator Mike Curato, about two friends who help each other make tough decisions while on a joint mission to hike up a mountain and climb a fire tower, pitched as an LGBTQ+ Stand by Me for fans of The Trouble with Heroes and Hey, Kiddo. Phil Bildner says "The book is part novel and part graphic novel. It's for upper middle grade readers… and everyone! We can't wait for it to be out in the world in spring 2027.

Liz Kossnar at Little, Brown has bought world rights to Too Big To Say for publication in the winter of 2027. Phil Bildner's agent Erin Murphy while at Erin Murphy Literary Agency and Mike Curato's agent Brenda Bowen at the Book Group negotiated the sale.

Phil Bildner is an American children's book author, known for picture books and middle-grade novels which explore themes like sports, history, friendship, and LGBTQ+ experiences. Bildner earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Johns Hopkins University and a Juris Doctor from New York University School of Law before pivoting to education, obtaining a master's in early childhood and elementary education from Long Island University. He taught middle school English and American History in the New York City public schools for over a decade. Since transitioning to full-time writing, he has become a New York Times bestselling author and frequently visits schools for workshops and talks. In 2017, he founded The Author Village, a business connecting authors with schools. Notable works include Marvelous Cornelius, Shoeless Joe & Black Betsy, the Rip & Red books and the #OwnVoices novel A High Five for Glenn Burke.

Mike Curato is a Filipino-American author and illustrator of children's books, young adult graphic novels, and adult comics, known for his stories exploring themes of identity, friendship, compassion, and LGBTQ+ experiences. Curato earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Syracuse University and initially worked as a graphic designer in Seattle before transitioning to full-time authoring and illustrating. Notable works include the Little Elliot picture book series, semi-autobiographical YA graphic novel Flamer about a closeted gay teen at summer camp which won the Lambda Literary Award for LGBTQ Young Adult and has also been frequently banned/challenged. His debut adult graphic novel Gaysians following four gay Asian friends in early-2000s Seattle, was published this year.

