Top 20 Anticipated Comics: Ultimates, KO, Transformers & Uncanny X-Men

For the first time, when DC Comics has had any comics out that week, Marvel has topped the Anticipated Titles chart with The Ultimates, beating K.O. Of course this is a week without an Absolute title or the Batman ongoing. Transformers has a very strong presence, as does Uncanny X-Men now that Age Of Apocalypse has gone away. Marvel gets eight in the top twenty, DC gets six, Image gets four, and IDW gets a couple… has K.O. helped the prominence of Beneath The Trees perhaps? Marvel might also want to consider pushing the launches of Knull and Dungeons Of Doom a little more…

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred thousand subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale, just recognising interest, and may be for comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing is also not inclusive of the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Twenty Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement?

