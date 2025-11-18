Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, geiger, hottest comics, ice cream man, Redcoat, v for vendetta, VisionQuest
Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week: Geiger, Dark Reign & Absolute Batman
The Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week are Geiger, Dark Reign, Ice Cream Man, Absolute Batman and V for Vendetta
Courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool, comes the ten hottest comics books of the week. And a tag to keep up on previous editions. The news of a Redcoat movie has seen back issues of the Geiger 80-Page Giant, where the character first appeared, spike hard. And ahead of Absolute Batman #6, #12 and Annual. A trading card comic for Ice Cream Man, a V for Vendetta TV series and the first appearance of Lisa Molinari/Coat of Arms from Young Avengers, now that Lauren Morais has been cast in VisionQuest for Disney+ also pushed their names onto the List.
- GEIGER 80 PAGE GIANT #1 – GARY FRANK – REGULAR | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2022 The SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE series debuted at the beginning of October, and it was a jam-packed comic. It brought together generations of Ghost Riders but also featured the first appearance of the Spirit of Violence (currently Barbara Ketch). This issue features the Spirit of Violence in all her fiery glory, while brandishing her glowing sword. The flame-haired is particularly stellar artwork. Luke Ross drew a major hit with this cover, and the fanbase responded with massive moves in the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18. Find it here.
- GEIGER 80 PAGE GIANT #1 – BRYAN HITCH | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2022 Much like our #1 entry, this book features the first appearance of Redcoat, starring soon in a major motion picture coming to a theatre near you. But where this book differs is that it is also the first cover appearance of Redcoat. When this first dropped, collectors were heavily focused on Geiger, being a Geiger title and all. But Geoff Johns used the opportunity to introduce us to the immortal degenerate that is Redcoat, and here we are. We tracked it at a high sale of $176 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $94. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #6 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | MARCH 2025 Initially, this was meant to be the conclusion of the Absolute Batman story. Then, it took off, and the decision was made to keep it going, making this the end of the first arc. It also features the second cameo appearance of Absolute Joker. Those caught up on the series are well aware they're building to something surrounding Absolute Joker, and he's set to be a major player in the near future. And a scary one at that! Nearly all Absolute Batman titles have been doing well on the aftermarket, and this is just another example. We tracked it at a high sale of $27 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN 2025 ANNUAL #1 – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2025 This issue got a ton of love recently because, within, Batman breaks a White Supremacist's arm like a toothpick. It was pretty intense and ignited a ton of debate and conversation surrounding it. But, it also introduced a butt ton of fans to the artwork and style of Daniel Warren Johnson, the man currently dominating the comic scene. This cover really got fans hyped for the title, and while it's slowed, it is still selling on the aftermarket at an incredible clip. We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $32. Find it here.
- DARK REIGN: YOUNG AVENGERS #1 | MARVEL | MAY 2009 This book features an absolute ton of first appearances (click the link to find out the full list!), but what we're focusing on is Coat of Arms. It was recently announced that Lauren Morais has been cast as Lisa Molinari (Coat of Arms) in the upcoming VisionQuest Disney+ series. It was a quiet announcement, but an announcement nonetheless on a long-awaited project from Marvel. That was enough to send collectors to the aftermarket in a hurry! We tracked it at a high sale of $90 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $21. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #12 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | SEPTEMBER 2025 If issue #6 was the end of the first arc, this book marks the end of the second. It primes Absolute Batman for his upcoming clash with Absolute Joker, but also introduces two other major players (kind of). This book introduces Catwoman in costume (just her head) and also introduces Absolute Harley Quinn, but obscures her a little bit. Another Absolute Batman book delivering some aftermarket heat! We tracked it at a high sale of $15 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $11. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2024 Absolute Batman has been the talk of the industry lately, but it's not surprising at this point. It took collectors off guard, and hasn't let up since. Most wrote it off before it was released and missed out at their local comic store. Now, with more collectors diving into the title by the day, fans are visiting the aftermarket in an attempt to secure a copy of their own. We tracked it at a high sale of $265 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $96. Find it here.
- ICE CREAM MAN: THE MORTAL COIL SHUFFLE #NN – MARTIN MORAZZO – PLAYING CARD SET | IMAGE | NOVEMBER 2025 First, this horror anthology series with incredible variant covers released an interesting concept. They turned a comic book into playing cards! Neat idea, but one that didn't have a ton of collectors convinced of the efficacy of the idea. Well, we're seeing it play out on the aftermarket now as collectors who missed the initial run are snapping up decks of their own on the aftermarket, at three times the cost! We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $23. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN 2025 ANNUAL #1 – NICK DRAGOTTA | DC | OCTOBER 2025 The broken arm heard around America! Seriously, this book has been the epicenter of so much discussion, and it's insane. But the discussion matches the image generating it! Come on, Batman snaps a White Supremacist's neck in half mid-sentence. Like, THAT is what criminals are whispering amongst themselves in dark alleys about. THAT is a Batman who should be feared in the story, but it's one who brings about discussion IRL. Regardless, it was cool, and collectors want a piece of it! We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $20. Find it here.
- V FOR VENDETTA #1 | DC | MAY 1988 The 5th of November isn't far behind us, a holiday that inspires collectors to venture out and secure this book nearly every year. But what really drove sales this year was the recent announcement that V would get another chance to grace our screens, this time, on the small screen via HBO. Collectors were in a hurry to secure a copy on the heels of the announcement, but now that a week has passed, collectors have already begun to pivot away from the first appearance of V! We tracked it at a high sale of $220 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $34. Find it here.
CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, November 16th, 2025.*