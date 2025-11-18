Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, geiger, hottest comics, ice cream man, Redcoat, v for vendetta, VisionQuest

Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week: Geiger, Dark Reign & Absolute Batman

Article Summary Geiger 80 Page Giant #1 surges in value after Redcoat movie announcement and first appearances.

Absolute Batman issues dominate the aftermarket, with key story arcs and character cameos.

VisionQuest casting sparks demand for Dark Reign: Young Avengers #1 and Coat of Arms debut.

V for Vendetta and Ice Cream Man: Mortal Coil Shuffle heat up due to TV buzz and unique formats.

Courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool, comes the ten hottest comics books of the week. And a tag to keep up on previous editions. The news of a Redcoat movie has seen back issues of the Geiger 80-Page Giant, where the character first appeared, spike hard. And ahead of Absolute Batman #6, #12 and Annual. A trading card comic for Ice Cream Man, a V for Vendetta TV series and the first appearance of Lisa Molinari/Coat of Arms from Young Avengers, now that Lauren Morais has been cast in VisionQuest for Disney+ also pushed their names onto the List.

CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, November 16th, 2025.*

