Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: Absolute Batman, Assorted Crisis Events, hottest comics

Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week Contains Assorted Crisis Events

Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week Contains Assorted Crisis Events, The Beauty, Psylocke, He-Man, Mega Man, Action Comics and Absolute Batman

Article Summary Assorted Crisis Events dominates the week's hottest comics, sparking major collector buzz in 2025-2026.

Psylocke, Amazing Spider-Man, and Mega Man lead with first appearances and eye-catching variant covers.

TV and movie tie-ins drive demand for The Beauty and Masters of the Universe #1 among fans and investors.

Trending issues feature limited printings, cover homages, and key debuts impacting aftermarket values.

Surprise! It's not all Absolute Batman this week! Instead, we get a healthy dose of Assorted Crisis Events, the hottest series of 2025. The Beauty blasts off on the heels of the FX show, while He-Man rides the wave of his own movie trailer. Psylocke makes the front page, while Mega Man introduces the newest iteration. Nightwing's abs make another appearance for sweater weather while the aftermarket ponders a mate for DCU Superman. Oh, and Symbie! The ten hottest comics of the week … courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool. And a tag to keep up on previous editions,

ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #8 – ERIC ZAWADZKI – REGULAR | IMAGE | 2026 This series has been trending like wildfire the past few weeks. Since the internet highlighted it as one of the best series of 2025, collectors are after it in a big way. The most recent release saw tons of interested collectors visiting their LCS for a copy, and what they got surprised many of them. Like comics of old, this issue was printed on newsprint paper, the same type of paper used for newspapers, just as it was back in the day. Collectors loved the gimmick and loved the fact that it would not see said gimmick on future reprints if the internet is to be believed. Thus, the comic hit the online aftermarket and quickly ballooned in price! We tracked it at a high sale of $90 for a raw NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $57. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11 – BENJAMIN SU VARIANT | MARVEL | 2025 This issue has a ton going on with it! It marks the first appearance of the Techarachnid suit, along with Wretched and Plague RX. However, this book features a little critter taking the internet by storm, known as Symbie. He's basically a decently kind-hearted alien, a symbiote baby, or something like that. He's the most recent Marvel mascot to make his rounds and just appeared in the incredibly popular "Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends" kids' show. That had collectors doubling back to find this issue from last year. We tracked it at a high sale of $58 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $22.

ACTION COMICS #645 – DIRECT SALES | DC | 1989 We know internet rumors can go one of two ways. But that hasn't stopped collectors from collecting! The recent rumor is that Maxima, who first appears in this book, will make her DCU debut in the Superman sequel. Maxima is a representative of the Almerac race and is on the hunt for a mate to repopulate her world. She might have the eye for old Superman, but collectors were quick to secure her first appearance before the rumor mill could be proven true or false! We tracked it at a high sale of $24 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14

PSYLOCKE: NINJA #1 – STANLEY ARTGERM LAU – VIRGIN (1:200) | MARVEL | 2026 Collectors love them some Psylocke, and typically show up big time whenever she's featured heavily on a cover or series. Well, they got their wish with this one! Diving into Psylocke's background with Elektra and the Hand, this mini-series aims to peel back the curtain for some. But for others, they were here for the Artgerm cover! They're an industry favorite and got attached to this 1:200 virgin variant. Most LCS outside of a couple will not be ordering enough copies to hit ratio, and so collectors have pivoted to the online marketplace to secure a copy. With the insane heights it's already risen to, that knocks a few collectors out of the race. We tracked it at a high sale of $425 for a raw NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $381.

MEGA MAN LEGENDS: TIMELINES #1 – JOSH PEREZ – TRANSFORMERS MOVIE POSTER HOMAGE (1:5) | UDON ENTERTAINMENT | 2026 Super fighting robot, Mega Man! Well, in this case, Mega Man Volnut, the protagonist of the Megaman Legends series. Now, he's made his debut in comics, and collectors are loving it! Especially this iteration that homages the classic Transformers movie poster. It's also a 1:5 RI cover, something gaining notoriety on the aftermarket as these limited variants from smaller press publishers tend to do on in-demand titles. We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $19.

ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #3 – ERIC ZAWADZKI – REGULAR | IMAGE | 2025 This series caught a lot of collectors off guard until the online braintrust coalesced around it and decided it was one of the best series of 2025. Now, it's off to the races! Collectors are diving headfirst into the series and loving it. But sometimes folks miss out the first time around and have to double back to secure issues they may have missed. We've seen a steady rise in aftermarket prices on every issue thus far, and that continues. We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $20.

THE BEAUTY #1 – JENNY FRISON – COVER B | IMAGE | 2015 The Beauty just dropped on FX, and thus far, it's been a bit of a mixed bag. But that hasn't stopped collectors from visiting the aftermarket to secure the debut issue of the series they're now watching on TV! Even better, it's a Jenny Frison cover! Virtually everything she touches has collectors coming out of the woodwork to secure a copy. With the recent highlight on the series, collectors new and old are aiming to snag this Frison cover to add to their PC's. We tracked it at a high sale of $199 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $53.

NIGHTWING #134 – TRAVIS MOORE – SWEATER WEATHER | DC | 2026 We saw it during Halloween, and we're seeing it again this winter season! Nightwing sheds his upper half to deliver abs of steel for collectors out there, all in the name of sweater weather. Collectors love the holiday/season specific depictions of Nightwing, the more skin the better. We tracked it at a high sale of $75 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14.

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE #1 – DIRECT SALES | DC | 1982 It's been a few years since it was announced, but a recent trailer reminded collectors that we are, in fact, getting a He-Man movie. Thus far, reception toward the trailer has been great, catching a lot of people off guard who assumed it would be a dud. The run has begun for this issue, the first He-Man comic dedicated to older audiences. Previous He-Man books usually shipped with action figures and were marketed toward children. This book changed the game (a bit) and thus, is the book collectors want in preparation for the film! We tracked it at a high sale of $300 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $32.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2 – NICK DRAGOTTA – 2ND PRINT | DC | 2024 Absolute Batman has been on an insane tear the last year. Heck, even the second prints are seeing some action! Take this book, a killer cover from Nick Dragotta that appears to homage The Dark Knight movie poster. It also features the first appearance of Absolute Oswald Cobblepot, Edward Nygma, Harvey Dent, and the first Selina Kyle cameo. As the first print grows out of reach for many, these second prints rise in demand. It doesn't hurt the cover rocks as well. We tracked it at a high sale of $75 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $19.

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, January 25th, 2026.*

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!