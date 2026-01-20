Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Equisite Corpses, hottest comics, mega man, Room Service

Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week: Exquisite Corpses & Room Service

The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week are Exquisite Corpses, Room Service and oh, yes, Absolute Batman

Article Summary Exquisite Corpses #1 and its variants soar after film news, dominating the hottest comics rankings this week.

Room Service #0 jumps in demand as James Tynion IV's projects move to feature film development.

Absolute Batman continues to rule the aftermarket with key issues and exclusive variant covers trending hot.

Mega Man Legends: Timelines #1 makes a surprise appearance thanks to a nostalgic Transformers homage cover.

Exquisite Corpses and Absolute Batman dominate the Top Ten this week, with just a little room for Room Service and Mega Man. Absolute Batman continues his reign as several of his earlier issues, and an exclusive preorder, are trending hot on the aftermarket. James Tynion IV's recent announcement has boosted the popularity of two of his series, both receiving the feature film treatment. And, standing alone against these titans, is Mega Man who secures a spot on the Top Ten through an homage cover… courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool, comes the ten hottest comics books of the week. And a tag to keep up on previous editions,

EXQUISITE CORPSES #1 – MICHAEL WALSH – REGULAR | IMAGE | MAY 2025 James Tynion IV made his mark in the comic book world with the acclaimed Batman storyline, "Night of the Owls." His long list of projects eventually led him to massive hits like SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN and THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH. EXQUISITE CORPSES is his latest release, debuting just last year, and it has already gained a lot of attention. The books were extremely popular on release, and it looks like that popularity is making another spike. James Tynion IV's Tiny Onion and Lyrical Media have partnered to work on films for EXQUISITE CORPSES and ROOM SERVICE. The minute this news dropped, the books were flying on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $175 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $37. EXQUISITE CORPSES #ASHCAN – MICHAEL WALSH | IMAGE | APRIL 2025 EXQUISITE CORPSES completes its 11 issue run this March. Those looking to collect the series are going to be in bidding wars across the aftermarket to secure them all. Once the news dropped that EXQUISITE CORPSES was going to be turned into a film, all variants of the book were hitting the aftermarket. This book is the ashcan copy, and it was given to attendees of the Emerald City Comic Con or at ComicsPro 2025. The limited availability of this ashcan gives it a pricier tag, but that won't stop hardcore Tynion fans! The aftermarket is fighting for this ashcan, causing big jumps in value! We tracked it at a high sale of $245 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $98. ROOM SERVICE #0 – ELSA CHARRETIER – REGULAR | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2024 The other Tynion book to get the film development treatment is ROOM SERVICE, a one-shot issue. ROOM SERVICE was originally a Kickstarter project for both the prequel comic and a short horror film. It was successfully funded in 2022 and is now slated for a full film adaptation! We tracked it at a high sale of $90 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $69. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #17 – CHUMA HILL – ECGCE | DC | FEBRUARY 2026 Chuma Hill has illustrated many phenomenal, exclusive covers. This latest cover, brought to collectors by ECGCE, features the highly anticipated Absolute Poison Ivy. ABSOLUTE BATMAN has been a massive hit, and fans cannot get enough of this universe. Each of Batman's rogue gallery has been masterfully redesigned to fit this new horror landscape. Anticipated key issues of ABSOLUTE BATMAN have been selling extremely well on the aftermarket (remember the debut of Absolute Joker?). This exclusive is doing so well that it has already hit our top list, and there is still a whole month before it releases! We tracked it at a high sale of $299 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $126. ABSOLUTE BATMAN ARK-M SPECIAL #1 – JOSHUA HIXSON – REGULAR | DC | JANUARY 2026 If you've been reading our Top Ten coverage for a while, you already know that ABSOLUTE BATMAN completely dominated in 2025. It looks like that trend will continue into 2026. ABSOLUTE BATMAN ARK-M #1 was released 2 weeks ago, and it is still a trending book. The book was highly anticipated before it was released, causing a massive amount of pre-orders. Fans were curious as to what secrets Ark-M held. It looks like those secrets were so juicy that the aftermarket continues to eat it up! Ark-M sales stay strong as it enters its 3rd week after release! We tracked it at a high sale of $69 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $13. MEGA MAN LEGENDS: TIMELINES #1 – JOSH PEREZ – TRANSFORMERS MOVIE POSTER HOMAGE (1:5) | UDON ENTERTAINMENT | JANUARY 2026 If you're a fan of Mega Man, you're going to be in a fight to pick up this amazing homage cover! If you're unfamiliar with the homage, look up "1986 Transformers Movie Poster". You will see how this homage fits perfectly with the theme and nostalgia that is Mega Man. An interesting anecdote for Mega Man fans, did you know there has been a rumored live action movie in development since 2015? It was confirmed by Capcom in 2018 and has jumped around several studios. This past summer, there were whispers that Netflix would be releasing a Mega Man film, but no official confirmation yet. Still, if you want to scratch that itch, do yourself a favor and watch the Mega Man episode of the Prime Video anthology, Secret Levels! A great watch while you're browsing the aftermarket for this sick cover! We tracked it at a high sale of $15 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $13. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 – NICK DRAGOTTA – 4TH PRINT | DC | DECEMBER 2024 ABSOLUTE BATMAN is the latest and greatest DC comic series. It started strong and has never fizzled out. Every collector has either been collecting the series from the beginning or is now hunting down every single one of the early issues. As issues continue to circulate on the aftermarket, copies of the earlier prints will likely begin to run scarce. Whether it was the continued increase in popularity or a cover preference, fans are now chasing down this 4th print variant. It's a lot more of a vicious and imposing cover than that of the stoic pose in Cover A! We tracked it at a high sale of $56 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $13. EXQUISITE CORPSES #1 – MICHAEL WALSH – POLYBAGGED WITH TRADING CARD | IMAGE | MAY 2025 There are so many choices to chase down when it comes to EXQUISITE CORPSES! Since the announcement of a film in development, the first issue of this series has been increasing in demand. Collectors are chasing the Cover A, ashcan, and also looking for this variant. The book came polybagged and also featured an exclusive trading card. It is one of the more affordable variants available and still features the same great cover art (with a bright orange overlay). So if you're a fan of comics and trading cards, this is likely the variant you'll want to hunt down! We tracked it at a high sale of $16 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #10 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | JULY 2025 The Absolute Universe marked the birth of a new era of Batman and his villains. As we learned more about the Absolute version of the Dark Knight, fans ere also treated to a brand new view of Batman's villains. Each of these villains has been completely reworked, adding depth, backstory, and, often, a gnarly new appearance. In this case, this marks the first appearance of Waylon Jones, the Absolute Killer Croc. There is still more to explore with this character, but this is where it all begins. As fans jump onto the 2nd arc of Absolute Batman, they are also looking for the earlier issues of the first storyline! We tracked it at a high sale of $153 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $56. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2 – NICK DRAGOTTA – 2ND PRINT | DC | DECEMBER 2024 Another Absolute Batman variant makes the Top Ten! The first issue of the series sees the 4th print gaining tons of popularity. In the second issue of the series, it is the 2nd print that is getting a lot of love. The 2nd issue of Absolute Batman features the debut of many of Batman's rogues' gallery. Cobblepot, Nygma, and Dent all make their first appearance here, as well as a cameo of Selina Kyle. While these characters have yet to make their full villain appearance, Snyder has stated in interviews that these characters all have future story arcs. This series continues to bring in new readers, and these extra printings are seeing nice upticks in sales on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $75 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $12.

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, January 18th, 2026.*

