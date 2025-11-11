Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, ghost rider, hottest comics, ice cream man, Spirit Of Violence, youngblood

Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week: Barbara Ketch Beats Absolute Batman

Coming to Bleeding Cool, courtesy of the fine folk at Covrprice and Xavier Carrillo, the ten hottest comics books of the week. And a new tag to keep up on previous editions.

Ghost Rider's deceased sister, who is now the Spirit of Vengeance tops the chart, with Ice Cream Man making a big return to the Top Ten in the form of… cards? And The Absolute Universe is in hot demand, as Batman takes over the rest of the Top Ten aside from the return of Youngblood with a secret one-per-store variant!

COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

