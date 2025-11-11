Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, ghost rider, hottest comics, ice cream man, Spirit Of Violence, youngblood
Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week: Barbara Ketch Beats Absolute Batman
Coming to Bleeding Cool, courtesy of the fine folk at Covrprice and Xavier Carrillo, the ten hottest comics books of the week. And a new tag to keep up on previous editions.
Ghost Rider's deceased sister, who is now the Spirit of Vengeance tops the chart, with Ice Cream Man making a big return to the Top Ten in the form of… cards? And The Absolute Universe is in hot demand, as Batman takes over the rest of the Top Ten aside from the return of Youngblood with a secret one-per-store variant!
- SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE #2 – LUKE ROSS | MARVEL | NOVEMBER 2025
The SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE series debuted at the beginning of October, and it was a jam-packed comic. It brought together generations of Ghost Riders but also featured the first appearance of the Spirit of Violence (currently Barbara Ketch). This issue features the Spirit of Violence in all her fiery glory, while brandishing her glowing sword. The flame-haired is particularly stellar artwork. Luke Ross drew a major hit with this cover, and the fanbase responded with massive moves in the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18. Find it here.
- ICE CREAM MAN: THE MORTAL COIL SHUFFLE #NN – MARTIN MORAZZO – PLAYING CARD SET | IMAGE | NOVEMBER 2025
When this issue of ICE CREAM MAN was announced, fans knew this would be completely innovative or a flow. There was no in-between. The idea of telling a comic book story through a deck of playing cards was something that comic fans have never seen, and many thought to be a gimmick that wouldn't work out. It turns out, it's pretty damn cool. Fans have been giving this one-shot high praise. The use of the cards is very purposeful and plays a huge role in immersing the reader into its signature bleak storylines. We tracked it at a high sale of $31 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $24. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN 2025 ANNUAL #1 – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2025
This annual issue of Absolute Batman is a mega-hit! This issue of Absolute Batman plays on political themes, as Batman goes full brutality on white supremacists. Of course, this means a social media smackdown was incoming. This "feud" featured Daniel Warren Johnson and Chuck Dixon posting illustrations of Batman in polarizing political stances on everyone's favorite social media battleground, X (formerly Twitter). The posts were enough to send readers searching for where all the controversy began, and BAM! Here we are. Fun fact: this book is also the origin of the Absolute Batmobile. We tracked it at a high sale of $120 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $33. Find it here.
- YOUNGBLOOD #1 – ROB LIEFELD – SECRET THANK YOU (1 PER STORE) | IMAGE | NOVEMBER 2025
If you haven't revisited your Youngblood books in a while, now's the time! The new YOUNGBLOOD series is coming out this week, and stores are already posting up their secret variant covers. If there is one thing that fans love, it's scarcity! That rarity of an issue really pushes collectors to the aftermarket to snag up a copy, in fear that the price will increase. This is especially true when the rare variant is a secret one-per-store cover! These secret drops have gotten more popular over the past couple of years, and it drives fans crazy! We tracked it at a high sale of $105 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $99. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN 2025 ANNUAL #1 – NICK DRAGOTTA | DC | OCTOBER 2025
We've already covered the controversy surrounding the storyline in this issue. Absolute Batman throws hands with white supremacists and gives them a royal beatdown. It caused a social media back-and-forth, which drew many eyes on this issue. However, this book is also the origin of the Absolute Batmobile. There may be two sets of fans seeking to collect this book: ones who love historically polarizing storylines and others who like key covers. Or, maybe these collectors just enjoy the best of both worlds all in one issue. We tracked it at a high sale of $70 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $19. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 – JOCK (1:50) | DC | DECEMBER 2025
After a year of ABSOLUTE BATMAN, the Absolute Joker is finally revealed… and he is terrifying. At this point, readers are asking themselves if this version of Gotham is worth saving… no one would blame you if you quit, Bruce. After all, this version of the Joker makes Pennywise look like a side-show attraction. The reveal was so mind-blowing that the book is already trending nearly a whole month before its release! Fun fact, Snyder revealed that the red lines that go all the way to Absolute Joker's eyes are not makeup. They are, in fact, more of his mouth, of which you can clearly see the teeth in this Jock cover! We tracked it at a high sale of $160 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $50. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | NOVEMBER 2024
Scott Snyder recently participated in an interview where he shared his vision for the future of ABSOLUTE BATMAN. He revealed that the next arc of ABSOLUTE BATMAN will feature the Scarecrow. Snyder also stated that fans will be seeing the return of Absolute Penguin, Absolute Two-Face, and Absolute Riddler. He has big plans for them in the next arc, and fans were ready to hunt down their first appearances! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $20. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN 2025 ANNUAL #1 – MEREDITH MCCLAREN (1:25) | DC | OCTOBER 2025
Controversy can fuel sales in comics, and ABSOLUTE BATMAN is no exception. This book sparked a back-and-forth on the social media platform X, between artists Daniel Warren Johnson and Chuck Dixon. They each posted polarizing illustrations of the Dark Knight, putting poor Bruce in the middle of a politically divisive commentary. The book itself featured Absolute Batman going up against white supremacists. And, very much overlooked, it also featured the origin of the Absolute [badass] Batmobile. This book is getting attention for being the harder to find 1:25 retailer incentive cover. We tracked it at a high sale of $31 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $25. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #4 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | JANUARY 2025
Snyder's latest interview really lit a fire under Absolute Batman's earlier issues. Snyder revealed that the first arc of the series ABSOLUTE BATMAN, will go on to be 30-40 issues. This means we are just hitting the halfway mark with the debut of Absolute Joker! Additionally, he mentioned that he wants to see ABSOLUTE BATMAN go on to at least 60 issues! There might also be a mini-series featuring Absolute Poison Ivy! We tracked it at a high sale of $45 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $24. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2024
ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 kicked off the popularity of the Absolute universe. This book has been trending on our Top Ten nearly all year! While it may fall off for a week or two, it always finds its way back to the top. With the recent announcements from Scott Snyder, it is likely we will continue to see upticks of interest in the Absolute universe. We're also set to see the first crossover between Batman and Wonder Woman in the upcoming ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #15, which drops on Christmas Eve! We tracked it at a high sale of $220 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $95. Find it here.
