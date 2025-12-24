Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged:
Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week: The Woods And The Absolute Universe
Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week: The Woods And The Absolute Universe
Article Summary
- The Woods #1 soars to the top after TV adaptation news fuels a collector frenzy in the aftermarket.
- Absolute Universe titles dominate: Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman issues spike amid crossover hype.
- Speculation drives up The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, Spider-Man, and What If...? following rumors and leaks.
- Key comics trend as leaks, new trailers, and printing errors create hot demand among collectors this week.
Courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool, comes the ten hottest comics books of the week. And a tag to keep up on previous editions. There's a first time for everything! The Woods getting a TV show topped the list., with everything else pretty much Absolute-related, with a little Amazing Spider-Man, Laila Starr, What If and Worldtree… Check it out on this week's Top Ten Hottest Comics as Marvel trailers are causing key issues to move on the aftermarket to
- THE WOODS #1 – RAMON PEREZ – REGULAR | BOOM! STUDIOS | MAY 2014 It's a great era for animation! In the past, the animated medium has been mainly reserved for children's movies and Saturday morning cartoons. In recent years, the field of animation has been expanding to include animated movies/series that target adults! In the midst of this cultural shift, a comic book icon is making his move into the animated world. James Tynion IV (SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN), is taking his production house, Tiny Onion, and moving into the animation world. He has revealed several properties he would animate but specifically called out THE WOODS. He stated that THE WOODS is the horror story that launched his career and he already secured the rights to adapt the property from Boom!. His passion behind the project sent many fans to the aftermarket to pick up the first issue! We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $23. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1 – HAYDEN SHERMAN – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2024 Absolute Batman has been an absolute killer in the aftermarket. His series has had trending numbers for nearly the entire year. Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman started strong and tapered off. However, the highly anticipated crossover between Absolute Batman and Wonder Woman debuts this week! In an unprecedented move, a comic book influencer posted a complete leak of the book before its release date. Enough fans were able to read it before the video was taken down. The positive is that fans love the depiction of Batman and Wonder Woman's relationship. The Absolute Universe is beginning to unite the DC Trinity, and this first interaction has given fans good enough reason to track down the first issue of Absolute Wonder Woman! We tracked it at a high sale of $203 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $30. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 – RAFA SANDOVAL – REGULAR | DC | NOVEMBER 2024 While only Batman and Wonder Woman are getting their first crossover, it won't be long before we see Absolute Superman meet the rest of the DC trinity. The release of the first Absolute crossover has created so much hype that fans swarmed the aftermarket to pick up the first copies of Absolute Wonder Woman. A crossover featuring Absolute Superman seems inevitable, causing fans to also add a copy of this book to their checkout cart! We tracked it at a high sale of $16 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $15. Find it here.
- THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL.2 #46 (487) | MARVEL | DECEMBER 2002 It's been a while since we've gotten any news from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Last week was the first time in a while that we heard new information. According to reports, a leaked trailer for the film was posted online. Many first thought it was AI, but Sony started copy striking many reposted videos, leading fans to believe the leak was legitimate. It was also confirmed to be real by several insiders, who have leaked legitimate information in the past. Although the video quality was poor, the audio quality was relatively decent. Fans were able to discern Sadie Sink's voice in a cryptic line: "Don't get in my way. Otherwise, it won't just be your friends who don't remember who Peter Parker is." This line suggests that perhaps Sink isn't playing a hero or ally but instead is playing an antagonist. The first theory on her casting has become extremely popular. It states that Sadie Sink is playing Shathra, a "Wasp Goddess". While there has been little to no evidence to support this, it's the theories fans are using to purchase copies on the aftermarket this week! We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a Raw NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $16. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | DECEMBER 2025 The Absolute Joker was one of the most anticipated villain debuts this year. The demonic form of the Absolute Joker was a shock to most. It follows the grisly villain adaptations that the Absolute Batman series has been known for debuting. This book was a major trending book when it was released. Two weeks later, it is still showing strong sales! We tracked it at a high sale of $115 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $8. Find it here.
- THE MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #1 – CVR A ANDRADE | BOOM! STUDIOS | APRIL 2021 This book unexpectedly took off on the aftermarket this past week. There are no official reports from any media sites on this book. It doesn't look like any direct adaptations have been announced. However, a quick browse through social media would find whispers that this book may have been optioned for a movie or series. As to who optioned it, when it was optioned or where this information is coming from? All that is a mystery. Whether it is confirmed news or a rumour, fans love speculating, and it looks like this is the latest book to chase! We tracked it at a high sale of $120 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $22. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2024 It's been over a year and fans are still not over collecting the first issue of ABSOLUTE BATMAN! The series has been selling strong as it releases but also on the aftermarket. Early issues of the book continue trending as fans aim to complete the series. Additionally, the formation of the DC Trinity (Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman) has begun! Debuting this week, the first interaction between these heroes kicks off with Absolute Batman and Wonder Woman. Leaks of the issue have received tons of positive reviews, reinforcing collector's desire to pick up the first issue of each of these heroes! We tracked it at a high sale of $375 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $174. Find it here.
- WHAT IF…? VOL.2 #114 | MARVEL | SEPTEMBER 1998 Spider-Man: Brand New Day wasn't the only movie to have a trailer leak. A rumoured trailer for Avengers: Doomsday was also revealed. While it wasn't confirmed to be real or AI, many believe it is the former. The trailer shows Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, cradling a child. That's it. Of course, one theory leads to another, and soon a rumour takes a life of its own. In this case, it seems that the fandom has agreed that this child could be The Crusader (Sarah Rogers), the daughter of Steve Rogers and Rogue. There isn't much holding the theory together aside from the fact that Sarah was created in an alternate world that stems directly from the Secret Wars storyline. There are many valid theories out there, but this week, this is the one that is driving the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $90 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $10. Find it here.
- DC ALL IN SPECIAL #1 – DANIEL SAMPERE – REGULAR – WRAPAROUND | DC | OCTOBER 2024 The formation of the DC Trinity begins this week! It starts with the first Absolute Universe crossover, between Batman and Wonder Woman. A leak of the issue gave fans an early glimpse of how these two interacted with each other. The chemistry between the two heroes was well-received, and fans were excited to see the formation of an Absolute Trinity. Each of these heroes' first issues is a top ten this week. In addition, this issue, which features all their first appearances, is also a top seller! We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $51. Find it here.
- W0RLDTR33 #1 – FERNANDO BLANCO – RECALLED – PRINTING ERROR (TOO DARK) | IMAGE | APRIL 2023 James Tynion IV is one of comics' most popular creators. Now, he's taking his production company, Tiny Onion, and stepping into the world of animation. Tynion revealed that he is seeking to take his stories and transform them into adult animated series. Fans of his know that he brings a ton of passion to his creations, and his announcement made it clear which projects would get all his energy. The first of his animated projects would be THE WOODS, followed by W0RLDTR33. The first issue is great to collect, but what made this specific variant more desirable is that it is an error print. The book was printed with a cover that was too dark and obscured important details. It was recalled but copies still made it onto the aftermarket for fans to collect! We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $9. Find it here.
Look for Top Twenty Anticipated Titles This Week, the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, December 21st, 2025.