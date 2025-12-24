Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged:

Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week: The Woods And The Absolute Universe

Article Summary The Woods #1 soars to the top after TV adaptation news fuels a collector frenzy in the aftermarket.

Absolute Universe titles dominate: Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman issues spike amid crossover hype.

Speculation drives up The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, Spider-Man, and What If...? following rumors and leaks.

Key comics trend as leaks, new trailers, and printing errors create hot demand among collectors this week.

Courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool, comes the ten hottest comics books of the week. And a tag to keep up on previous editions. There's a first time for everything! The Woods getting a TV show topped the list., with everything else pretty much Absolute-related, with a little Amazing Spider-Man, Laila Starr, What If and Worldtree… Check it out on this week's Top Ten Hottest Comics as Marvel trailers are causing key issues to move on the aftermarket to

Look for Top Twenty Anticipated Titles This Week, the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, December 21st, 2025.

