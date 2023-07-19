Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged:

Torunn Grønbekk To Write Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Dynamite Entertainment has the Disney license to publish new comic books based on Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, both adaptations and new comic book stories. And they have Thor and Punisher writer Torunn Grønbekk to write the first of the Nightmare Before Christmas projects to be published next year.

Currently, TokyoPop publishes Nightmare Before Christmas manga titles, but this will run alongside those, and also be the first American-created Nightmare Before Christmas comic books. Admittedly, for the first project, written by a Norweigan.

The Nightmare Before Christmas was a 1993 stop-motion animated fantasy musical directed by Henry Selick and produced and conceived by Tim Burton. It tells the story of Jack Skellington, King of Halloween, who stumbles upon Christmas Town and plans to replace Father Christmas in that role. Danny Elfman wrote the songs and score and provided the singing voice of Jack. The principal voice cast also includes Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara, William Hickey, Ken Page, Paul Reubens, Glenn Shadix, and Ed Ivory.

Here are the San Diego Comic-Con panels from Thursday to Sunday, which might possibly have more details.

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: Publishing

Thursday, July 20 • 2 – 3pm Room 28DE

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas, panelists pull back the curtain on the literary adventures of Jack, Sally, and the rest of the gang. Featuring behind-the-scenes sneak peeks and exciting reveals from publishers, illustrators, authors, and storytellers, including novelist Megan Shepherd and others.

Dynamite Entertainment Disney Titles 2023

Sunday, July 23 • 11:30am – 12:30pm Room 23ABC

With its all-new tales for Gargoyles, Darkwing Duck, and Disney Villains, Dynamite has become one of the premiere publishers of Disney comics, and they're just getting started! Dynamite staff discuss the Disney-Dynamite titles and preview never-before-seen artwork with Greg Weisman, Amanda Deibert, Amanda Conner, Lucio Parrillo, and Clayton Crain!

