Transcontinental Steps Up To Offer Comics Industry 90 Days Tariff-Free

Transcontinental Inc, Canadian printer to the comic industry, stepped up to cover the cost of of tariffs to American publishers for 90 days

Bleeding Cool has the scoop that Transcontinental Inc., the biggest comic book printer in North America, based across Canada, has made a significant investment in light of the 25% tariffs and taxes expected to be imposed on the likes of American comic book publishers and distributors as of tomorrow. Even though Transcontinental has its own issues, such as being owed a quarter of a million dollars by Diamond Comic Distributors for printing the Previews catalogue, they are making the move to cover the cost of tariffs on the comics they print for ninety days after the tariffs have been imposed. That effectively puts a three-month delay on the impact these taxes and tariffs are going to have on comic book publishers such as DC Comics, Marvel, Image and many much smaller companies while taking a massive whack in the process. It is not an exaggeration to say that Transcontinental may have just saved a number of comic publishers and comic book stores from going bust with one move. Now, obviously, not even a printer as big as Transcontinental Inc. can indefinitely subsidise the American comic book market. But three months may be enough to keep the plates spinning until a more permanent solution can be found—or at least a less temporary one.

The comic book market is currently in the grip of a pincer movement. The bankruptcy of Diamond Comic Distributors heavily impacted comic book publishers, even those who thought they were being distributed by someone else. The 25% tax and tariff are being imposed on all Canadian imports, including the majority of monthly comic books published in the direct market, including those already printed but not yet shipped across the border. Transcontinental is also hit by this pincer movement but, for now, appears to have placed itself within the jaws of the beast, saving everyone else.

With great power, you see, comes great responsibility. But maybe they're also trying to calm the waters of publishers contemplating pulling out of publishing plans and gambling on the idea that the tariff situation will be resolved in the meantime. Follow the latest news on the Diamond Comic Distributors Chapter 11 bankruptcy here, and the Canadian and Chinese tariffs being imposed and their effect on the comic book industry here. We have reached out to Transcontinental and hope to have a comment later.

