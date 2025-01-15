Posted in: Bandai, Collectibles, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Diamond Select Toys, Dynamite, Funko, Hasbro, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys, Titan | Tagged: diamond, Penguin

The Top Thirty Companies That Diamond Owes Money To

The top thirty companies Diamond owed money to when it went bankrupt, from Penguin to Bandai, Todd McFarlane to Hasbro, Funko to Udon

Article Summary Diamond Comic Distributors declares bankruptcy, owing $31.7 million to top creditors.

Penguin Random House leads creditors list with a $9.2 million debt from Diamond.

Major toy companies like Bandai and Hasbro among top creditors owed over $1 million each.

Debt impacts comic and toy industries; Diamond Select Toys & Collectibles also goes bankrupt.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Diamond Comic Distributors had declared bankruptcy, as well as details on Diamond UK and Alliance Games Distribution being sold to Canadian company Universal Distribution. Taking readings from across the industry, I stated that "from conversations I have had, we will be talking high eight figures at this point." And that seems to have been justified by the following list of creditors with the thirty highest non-secured claims. That totals $31,745,394.39, and with the long tail of the hundreds of publishers and vendors that Diamond deals with, you can expect that to double.

At the top is Penguin Random House, which subdistributes Marvel, Dark Horse and IDW to Diamond. This decision has protected those publishers from this debt but has stuck Penguin with the nine million dollar debt. However, Lunar, which subdistributes Image to Diamond, is only on the hook for half a million. But below that are mostly toy companies, and probably down to the high price points. Something that hasn't been specified previously is that Diamond Select Toys & Collectibles, LLC has also declared bankruptcy. So Bandai, NEC, Kin Kin, Todd McFarlane, Disney and Hasbro are all major creditors, with over a million in debt each. The highest graphic novel publisher on the creditor list is Simon & Schuster for six hundred thousand, with Viz Media at over four hundred thousand and comic book publisher Titan for three and a half hundred thousand. Dynamic Forces, including Dynamite Entertainment, are up for a quarter of a million, as are Udon Studios.

Penguin Random House LLC $9,202,181.45 Bandai Co, Ltd $4,348,743.08 National Entertainment Collectibles $2,682,994.22 Kin Kin Mould $1,811,934.04 TMP International, Inc $1,734,814.39 Disney Consumer Products, Inc $1,712,447 Hasbro, Inc $1,064,378.39 Wizards of the Coast LLC $914,601.84 Xceeding Partnership Solutions $843,496.70 Little Buddy LLC $694,628 Simon & Schuster, Inc $600,144.80 Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles $576,072.46 Lunar Distribution $496,967.84 United Parcel Service, Inc $476,398.57 VIZ Media, LLC $421,204.93 Catalyst Games Lab, LLC $401,483.12 The Army Painter Ap S $386,925.86 ARA, Inc $378,827.04 Titan Publishing Group Ltd $357,417.28 Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd $314,295.51 Microsoft Corp $307,816.00 The Pokemon Company International, Inc $280,375.00 Transcontinental Inc $243,541.48 Beast Kingdom Co, Ltd $237,903.14 Funko, LLC $237,631.62 Publisher Services, Inc $223,140.92 Dynamic Forces, Inc $217,317.64 Pai Technology Inc $211,331.50 Udon Entertainment Inc $202,694.07 Super7, Inc $163,686.50

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!