Transformers, GI Joe And Energon Universe Solicits For February 2025

Last week, Bleeding Cool scooped the news about Skybound, Image Comics and Hasbro publishing an Energon Universe Special 2025 for Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, the 3rd of May, 2025, as part of Image Comics' February 2025 solicits and solicitations. And Skybound promises "a perfect jumping on point for new readers and a can't miss for longtime fans, with huge revelations in store, including the first appearance of a major character." In fact there are quite a lot of first appearances of new characters in the Energon Universe coming…

"Discover three all new stories from the Energon Universe, with stunning revelations for the worlds of G.I. JOE, TRANSFORMERS, and Void Rivals from the biggest names in comics. Energon Universe talent Joshua Williamson (Duke, Superman), Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead), and Daniel Warren Johnson (Extremity, Do a Powerbomb) pen the stories, and Andrea Milana (Cobra Commander), Conor Hughes (White Ash) and Johnson will provide art. Andrea Milana also serves as artist for the FCBD exclusive cover. " FCBD 2025 ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL (NET)

(W) Joshua Williamson, Robert Kirkman, Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Andrea Milana, Conor Hughes, Daniel Warren Johnson (CA) Andrea Milana

The biggest names in comics bring you the biggest FCBD release of the year with three all new stories from the Energon Universe featuring G.I. JOE,TRANSFORMERS,and VOID RIVALS! A perfect jumping-on point for new readers with huge revelations for long-time fans!

Also another first appearance with Ballpoint.

FCBD 2025 TRANSFORMERS WORST BOT EVER SPECIAL

(W) Brian Smitty Smith (A) Marz Jr. (CA) Ainsworth Lin Marz Jr.

The FIRST APPEARANCE of Ballpoint, everyone's new FAVORITE Decepticon comes in this special first look at the most anticipated new graphic novel of the year—TRANSFORMERS: WORST BOT EVER!

Plus, meet the most unexpected family of superheroes, with a special look inside the soon-to-be YA OGN phenomenon known as FAMILY FORCE V from **MATT BRALY **(the creator of Amphibia) and AINSWORTH LIN!

GI JOE #4 CVR A TOM REILLY

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Tom Reilly

THE RACE IS ON! Both Cobra and the Joes are in a deadly contest to retrieve Cybertronian tech first. Meanwhile, a Joe learns Cobra Commander's secrets…the hard way! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/19/2025

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #314 CVR A ANDY KUBERT & LAURA MARTIN

(W) Larry Hama (A) Andrew Krahnke, Francesco Segala (CA) Andy Kubert, Laura Martin

Roadblock and a team of special operatives—including Shipwreck, Tunnel Rat, and Tripwire—head out to rescue a young dissident, but nothing is what it seems! Featuring rising-star guest artist **ANDREW KRAHNKE **(BLOODRIK)! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/26/2025

TRANSFORMERS #17 CVR A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona, Mike Spicer (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer

As the titanic clash from last issue rages on, a covert group of Autobots continues their search for the ally who could turn the tide on Earth—ULTRA MAGNUS! Featuring the debut of an ALL-NEW character! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/12/2025

VOID RIVALS #17 CVR A LORENZO DE FELICI

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Lorenzo De Felici, Patricio Delpeche (CA) Lorenzo De Felici

Minister Dulin demands loyalty of his son. Darak's time in Zertonia has called into question where his allegiances lie. Is a war brewing in Agorria? Will it pit father against son? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/26/2025

