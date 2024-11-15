Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: free comic book day, transformers

Energon, I Hate Fairyland & Transformers For Free Comic Book Day 2025

Image Comics has dropped news on the first Free Comic Book Day titles for May 2025 as part of their February 2025 solicits and solicitations.

Image Comics has dropped news on the first Free Comic Book Day titles for May 2025 as part of Image Comics' February 2025 solicits and solicitations. An Energon Universe FCBD 2025 Special from Joshua Williamson, Robert Kirkman, Daniel Warren Johnson, Andrea Milana, Conor Hughes, I Hate Fairyland: Once Upon A Time FCBD Special by Skottie Young, Transformers: Worst Bot Ever FCBD 2025 Special from Brian Smith and Marz Jr. Details are sketchy for some… but here's the first look at what folk will be picking up on Saturday, the 3rd of May, 2025.

ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL

(W) Joshua Williamson, Robert Kirkman, Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Andrea Milana, Conor Hughes, Daniel Warren Johnson (CA) Andrea Milana

The biggest names in comics bring you the biggest FCBD release of the year with three all new stories from the Energon Universe featuring G.I. JOE, TRANSFORMERS and VOID RIVALS! A perfect jumping-on point for new readers with huge revelations for long-time fans!

(W) Joshua Williamson, Robert Kirkman, Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Andrea Milana, Conor Hughes, Daniel Warren Johnson (CA) Andrea Milana The biggest names in comics bring you the biggest FCBD release of the year with three all new stories from the Energon Universe featuring G.I. JOE, TRANSFORMERS and VOID RIVALS! A perfect jumping-on point for new readers with huge revelations for long-time fans!

(W/A/CA) Skottie Young

Celebrate 10 years (10 YEARS?!?!) of I HATE FAIRYLAND with a stroll down memory lane…literally, as the lovably psychotic Gert revisits the various lands and kingdoms that she's terrorized throughout the first 40+ issues of her adventures. Join superstar cartoonist **SKOTTIE YOUNG **for a look back at the landmark series and a tantalizing glimpse of the next 10 years (10 MORE?!?!) of I HATE FAIRYLAND…

(W/A/CA) Skottie Young Celebrate 10 years (10 YEARS?!?!) of I HATE FAIRYLAND with a stroll down memory lane…literally, as the lovably psychotic Gert revisits the various lands and kingdoms that she's terrorized throughout the first 40+ issues of her adventures. Join superstar cartoonist **SKOTTIE YOUNG **for a look back at the landmark series and a tantalizing glimpse of the next 10 years (10 MORE?!?!) of I HATE FAIRYLAND…

(W) Brian Smitty Smith (A) Marz Jr. (CA) Ainsworth Lin Marz Jr.

The FIRST APPEARANCE of Ballpoint, everyone's new FAVORITE Decepticon comes in this special first look at the most anticipated new graphic novel of the year TRANSFORMERS: WORST BOT EVER! Plus, meet the most unexpected family of superheroes, with a special look inside the soon-to-be YA OGN phenomenon known as FAMILY FORCE V from **MATT BRALY **(the creator of Amphibia) and AINSWORTH LIN!

