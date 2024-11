Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: Bug Wars, transformers

Bleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics February 2025 Solicitations

Bleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics February 2025 Solicitations, with Spawn, Transformers, GI Joe, Monstress, Bug War, Walking Dead and more

Image Comics' February 2025 solicits have dropped. The cover features Bug Wars #1 by Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar, with other launches include The Hive #1 by AJ Lieberman, the Creepshow In Love one-shot, the Stay Out Of The Woods one-shot from Joe Pruett and Butch Guice. And the first of the major Free Comic Book Day titles for 2025, Energon Universe FCBD 2025 Special from Joshua Williamson, Robert Kirkman, Daniel Warren Johnson, Andrea Milana, Conor Hughes, I Hate Fairyland: Once Upon A Time FCBD Special by Skottie Young, Transformers: Worst Bot Ever FCBD 2025 Special from Brian Smith and Marz Jr.

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #41

I HATE FAIRYLAND (2022) #20

JUVENILE #3 (OF 5)

KAYA #25

KING SPAWN #43

SNOTGIRL #18

STONEHEART #10

THE SACRIFICERS #15

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #106

C.O.W.L. 1964 TP

GEIGER, VOL. 2 TP

WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE?, VOL. 4 TP

PUBLIC DOMAIN, VOL. 2 TP

DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER SPAWN #41

DOLL PARTS: A LOVESICK TALE #3 (OF 4)

FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL #8

G.I. JOE #4

KNIGHTS VS. SAMURAI #6

NULLHUNTER #5 (OF 12)

RAT CITY #11

REDCOAT #10

SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #12

THE PATCHWORK GIRL OF OZ #2

THE POWER FANTASY #6

THE ROCKETFELLERS #4

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #107

VOID RIVALS #17

CRIMINAL: THE DEAD AND THE DYING (NEW PRINTING), VOL. 3 TP

EAST OF WEST: END TIMES COMPENDIUM TP

REMOTE SPACE TP

RIFTERS TP

ROGUE SUN, VOL. 4 TP

SPAWN: SINN'S WAR TP

BUG WARS #1 (OF 6)

CREEPSHOW IN LOVE (ONE-SHOT)

DEATH OF COPRA #2 (OF 4)

GEIGER #11

MOON MAN #8

STANDSTILL #7 (OF 8 )

THE HIVE #1

THE LUCKY DEVILS #2 (OF 9)

THE MOON IS FOLLOWING US #6 (OF 10)

THE SEASONS #2

TRANSFORMERS #17

W0RLDTR33 #14

WITCHBLADE #8

I HATE FAIRYLAND, VOL. 3 HC

KILL OR BE KILLED COMPENDIUM TP

LEGO NINJAGO: SHATTERSPIN TP

SELF HELP, VOL. 1 TP

SILVERLAKE TP

SPAWN ORIGINS, VOL. 30 TP

BLOOD S/QUAD SEVEN #7

DRAWING BLOOD #10 (OF 12)

DUST TO DUST #3 (OF 8)

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #314

HORNSBY & HALO #4

HYDE STREET #5

ICE CREAM MAN #44

MONSTRESS #55

NIGHTS #13

RADIANT BLACK #31

SPAWN #363

STAY OUT OF THE WOODS (ONE-SHOT)

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #29

THE SCORCHED #39

THE TIN CAN SOCIETY #6 (OF 9)

ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #9 (OF 9)

WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #22

FERAL, VOL. 2 TP

THE HOLY ROLLER TP

