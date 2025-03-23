Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: gi joe, transformers
Transformers, GI Joe & Void Rivals Energon Universe June 2025 Solicits
Energon Universe solicits for Transformers #21, GI Joe #8, Void Rivals #20, with Autobots Vs Decepticons, Darak Vs Solila, Major Bludd Vs The Baroness
Article Summary
- Unleash the Energon Universe with Transformers, GI Joe, and Void Rivals battling this July.
- Transformers #21 features a face-off between Optimus Prime and an unexpected foe.
- GI Joe #8 sees Major Bludd seek revenge against Baroness in a thrilling showdown.
- Meet Ballpoint in Transformers: Worst Bot Ever, the worst Decepticon in a unique tale.
The Energon Universe solicits in Image Comics July 2025 solicits and solicitations are up. Transformers #21, GI Joe #8, Void Rivals #20, with Autobots Vs Decepticons, Darak Vs Solila and Major Bludd Vs The Baroness.
TRANSFORMERS #21
STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
ART / COVER B JORGE CORONA & MIKE SPICER
COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER
COVER C (1:10) DAVID NAKAYAMA
COVER D (1:25) DERRICK CHEW
COVER E (1:50) PYE PARR
COVERS F & G ENERGON UNIVERSE SECOND ANNIVERSARY VARIANTS JASON HOWARD
AUTOBOTS VS DECEPTICONS The face-off you demanded between Optimus Prime and <SPOILER> is here.
JUNE 11 32 PAGES FC T $3.99
VOID RIVALS #20
STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART CONOR HUGHES & PATRICIO DELPECHE
COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI
COVER B CONOR HUGHES
COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING MARTÍN MORAZZO & PATRICIO DELPECHE
COVER D (1:25) MARK TORRES
COVER E (1:50) PATRICIA MARTÍN
COVERS F & G ENERGON UNIVERSE SECOND ANNIVERSARY VARIANTS JASON HOWARD
Darak and Solila—rivals once more!
ACTION & ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN, SCIENCE FICTION
JUNE 25 32 PAGES FC T $3.99
G.I. JOE #8
STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
ART ANDREA MILANA & LEE LOUGHRIDG
COVER A TOM REILLY
COVER B ANDREA MILANA
COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING ALAN QUAH
COVER D (1:25) MARCO FERRARI
COVER E (1:50) ROSSI GIFFORD
COVER F (1:100) FOIL HOWARD PORTER & ROMULO FAJARDO JR.
COVERS G & H ENERGON UNIVERSE SECOND ANNIVERSARY VARIANTS JASON HOWARD
Major Bludd is back for revenge against the woman who took his eye—THE BARONESS. Now Baroness must decide if protecting herself means staying with G.I. Joe…
ACTION & ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN, SCIENCE FICTION
JUNE 4 32 PAGES FC T $3.99
G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #317
STORY LARRY HAMA
ART PAUL PELLETIER, TONY KORDOS & FRANCESCO SEGALA
COVER A ANDY KUBERT & LAURA MARTIN
COVER B ANDY KUBERT
COVER C (1:10) CAMOUFLAGE INCENTIVE FRANCIS PORTELA
SNAKE EYES STRIKES The G.I. Joe ninja team has infiltrated Springfield…but nothing is as it seems. Meanwhile, Dr. Mindbender has his revenge.
MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION & ADVENTURE
JUNE 18 32 PAGES FC T $3.99
TRANSFORMERS: WORST BOT EVER—MEET BALLPOINT OGN TP
STORY BRIAN "SMITTY" SMITH
ART / COVER MARZ JR.
TRIM SIZE: 6" x 9"
"Just when I thought it wasn't possible to make me love TRANSFORMERS more, along comes something completely unique but with everything you want from a TRANSFORMERS story." —ROBERT KIRKMAN, VOID RIVALS The Decepticons are known for being bad…but Ballpoint is truly the worst—the biggest failure of them all. After the latest attempt to take down the Autobots goes horribly wrong, he's kicked out of the Decepticons, for good! Will Ballpoint be able to prove his worth by defeating the Autobots all by himself? Or will he keep failing and find that being the "best" is More than Meets the Eye? BRIAN "SMITTY" SMITH (Pea, Bee, and Jay) and MARZ JR. introduce middle-grade readers to the misadventures of the bot who is mightier than the sword in TRANSFORMERS: WORST BOT EVER—MEET BALLPOINT.
MEDIA TIE-IN ADVANCE SOLICIT
JULY 9 112 PAGES FC E $12.99