Transformers, GI Joe & Void Rivals Energon Universe June 2025 Solicits

Energon Universe solicits for Transformers #21, GI Joe #8, Void Rivals #20, with Autobots Vs Decepticons, Darak Vs Solila, Major Bludd Vs The Baroness

Article Summary Unleash the Energon Universe with Transformers, GI Joe, and Void Rivals battling this July.

Transformers #21 features a face-off between Optimus Prime and an unexpected foe.

GI Joe #8 sees Major Bludd seek revenge against Baroness in a thrilling showdown.

Meet Ballpoint in Transformers: Worst Bot Ever, the worst Decepticon in a unique tale.

Transformers #21, GI Joe #8, Void Rivals #20, with Autobots Vs Decepticons, Darak Vs Solila and Major Bludd Vs The Baroness.

TRANSFORMERS #21

STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART / COVER B JORGE CORONA & MIKE SPICER

COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER

COVER C (1:10) DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER D (1:25) DERRICK CHEW

COVER E (1:50) PYE PARR

COVERS F & G ENERGON UNIVERSE SECOND ANNIVERSARY VARIANTS JASON HOWARD

AUTOBOTS VS DECEPTICONS The face-off you demanded between Optimus Prime and <SPOILER> is here.

JUNE 11 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

VOID RIVALS #20

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART CONOR HUGHES & PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B CONOR HUGHES

COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING MARTÍN MORAZZO & PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER D (1:25) MARK TORRES

COVER E (1:50) PATRICIA MARTÍN

COVERS F & G ENERGON UNIVERSE SECOND ANNIVERSARY VARIANTS JASON HOWARD

Darak and Solila—rivals once more!

ACTION & ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN, SCIENCE FICTION

JUNE 25 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

G.I. JOE #8

STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART ANDREA MILANA & LEE LOUGHRIDG

COVER A TOM REILLY

COVER B ANDREA MILANA

COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING ALAN QUAH

COVER D (1:25) MARCO FERRARI

COVER E (1:50) ROSSI GIFFORD

COVER F (1:100) FOIL HOWARD PORTER & ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

COVERS G & H ENERGON UNIVERSE SECOND ANNIVERSARY VARIANTS JASON HOWARD

Major Bludd is back for revenge against the woman who took his eye—THE BARONESS. Now Baroness must decide if protecting herself means staying with G.I. Joe…

ACTION & ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN, SCIENCE FICTION

JUNE 4 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #317

STORY LARRY HAMA

ART PAUL PELLETIER, TONY KORDOS & FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A ANDY KUBERT & LAURA MARTIN

COVER B ANDY KUBERT

COVER C (1:10) CAMOUFLAGE INCENTIVE FRANCIS PORTELA

SNAKE EYES STRIKES The G.I. Joe ninja team has infiltrated Springfield…but nothing is as it seems. Meanwhile, Dr. Mindbender has his revenge.

MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION & ADVENTURE

JUNE 18 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

TRANSFORMERS: WORST BOT EVER—MEET BALLPOINT OGN TP

STORY BRIAN "SMITTY" SMITH

ART / COVER MARZ JR.

TRIM SIZE: 6" x 9"

"Just when I thought it wasn't possible to make me love TRANSFORMERS more, along comes something completely unique but with everything you want from a TRANSFORMERS story." —ROBERT KIRKMAN, VOID RIVALS The Decepticons are known for being bad…but Ballpoint is truly the worst—the biggest failure of them all. After the latest attempt to take down the Autobots goes horribly wrong, he's kicked out of the Decepticons, for good! Will Ballpoint be able to prove his worth by defeating the Autobots all by himself? Or will he keep failing and find that being the "best" is More than Meets the Eye? BRIAN "SMITTY" SMITH (Pea, Bee, and Jay) and MARZ JR. introduce middle-grade readers to the misadventures of the bot who is mightier than the sword in TRANSFORMERS: WORST BOT EVER—MEET BALLPOINT.

MEDIA TIE-IN ADVANCE SOLICIT

JULY 9 112 PAGES FC E $12.99

