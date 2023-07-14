Posted in: Comics, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: Bixie Mathieu, Energon Universe, gi joe, skybound, transformers

Transformers/Hasbro Comics Editor Bixie Mathieu, Leaves Skybound

After just ten months in the role, former DC Comics and Tapas editor Bixie Mathieu Daggett has left her role at Skybound.

After just ten months in the role, former DC Comics and Tapas editor Bixie Mathieu Daggett has left her role at Skybound, where she was editor of the new Hasbro/Energon Universe line, even though for most of her tenure there, she couldn't tell anyone that's what she was doing. Editor of the Void Rivals series that launched the Skybound/Hasbro line, as well as the spinoff Transformers and GI Joe series, and the continuing Larry Hama GI Joe: A Real American Hero series, she has left Skybound before any of those spinoffs were published.

Graduating from the University of Texas in Austin, Bixie Mathieu was the Comics Editor for The Daily Texan from 2016 to 2019, became an Assistant Editor at DC Comics in 2020, for twenty months, Associate Editor at Tapas in 2021 for eleven months and Skybound Entertainment from ten months, leaving in June, according to her LinkedIn page.

Working on the likes of Rorschach, Wonder Woman, Strange Adventures, The Flash and Batman/Catwoman at DC Comics, cementing her relationship working with Tom King, she became the Hasbro Skybound editor, a role she wasn't even allowed to allude to until the release of Void Rivals #1.

Void Rivals #1 by Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici , and edited by Bixie Matheiu, was published by Image Comics/Skybound – but owned by Hasbro, kicking off The Energon Universe, a new shared universe continuity that included Transformers and GI Joe. But, as we saw, also an intergalactic story regarding two races at eternal war with each other, eternally divided but utterly the same, a reworking of the Lilliputians and the Brobdingnagans of Gulliver's Travels.

And the two members of the two species, Darak and Solila, abandoned and alone on a planet (aside from a departing Transformer) have discovered that they are exactly the same and "to deliver the truth back home, they must first get off this deadly planet—by any means necessary.". And in subsequent issues. Void Rivals "promises to take readers further into this all-new world, with more familiar faces to appear."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!