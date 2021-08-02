Transgender Teen In Search Of A Monster- Clive Hawken's YA OGN Walker 

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Walker is a new debut YA graphic novel by cartoonist and trans comic book creator Clive Hawken, about a transgender teenager who hits the road in search of a monster. Though it doesn't attract the same attention as Mothman or Sasquatch, the "Plains Walker" is a legendary cryptid, feared and beloved in its own right; the question is, does it actually exist?

Transgender Teen In Search Of A Monster- Clive Hawkins' OGN Walker 
Proof of concept art for Clive Hawken's YA original graphic novel, Walker 

Originally created as a twenty-eight page comic, created as a senior thesis project for Clive Hawken's final year at the Pacific Northwest College of Art in 2017. You can read the whole thing here and proof of concept slides here.

Transgender Teen In Search Of A Monster- Clive Hawkins' OGN Walker 
Proof of concept art for Clive Hawken's YA original graphic novel, Walker 

"The story follows a transgender man named Montana as he journeys across the American midwest in search of a cryptid called the Plains Walker. The pages I created for my thesis acted as a proof-of-concept and first chapter of the story."

Transgender Teen In Search Of A Monster- Clive Hawkins' OGN Walker 
Proof of concept art for Clive Hawken's YA original graphic novel, Walker 

Clive Hawken, is the artist on C Spike Trotman and MK Reed's Deliver comic book series from Iron Circus and ComiXology Originals Walker is intended to explore the complexities of otherness and connection and was picked up by Mark Podesta at Henry Holt and will be published in 2024. Clive Hawken's agent Alex Slater at Trident Media Group negotiated the deal for world rights.

Transgender Teen In Search Of A Monster- Clive Hawkins' OGN Walker 
Proof of concept art for Clive Hawken's YA original graphic novel, Walker 

Henry Holt and Company is an American book publishing company based in New York City and one of the oldest publishers in the United States. It was founded in 1866 by Henry Holt and Frederick Leypold, and currently, the company publishes in the fields of American and international fiction, biography, history and politics, science, psychology, and health, as well as books for children's literature. In the US, it operates under Macmillan Publishers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.