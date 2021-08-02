Transgender Teen In Search Of A Monster- Clive Hawken's YA OGN Walker

Walker is a new debut YA graphic novel by cartoonist and trans comic book creator Clive Hawken, about a transgender teenager who hits the road in search of a monster. Though it doesn't attract the same attention as Mothman or Sasquatch, the "Plains Walker" is a legendary cryptid, feared and beloved in its own right; the question is, does it actually exist?

Originally created as a twenty-eight page comic, created as a senior thesis project for Clive Hawken's final year at the Pacific Northwest College of Art in 2017. You can read the whole thing here and proof of concept slides here.

"The story follows a transgender man named Montana as he journeys across the American midwest in search of a cryptid called the Plains Walker. The pages I created for my thesis acted as a proof-of-concept and first chapter of the story."

Clive Hawken, is the artist on C Spike Trotman and MK Reed's Deliver comic book series from Iron Circus and ComiXology Originals Walker is intended to explore the complexities of otherness and connection and was picked up by Mark Podesta at Henry Holt and will be published in 2024. Clive Hawken's agent Alex Slater at Trident Media Group negotiated the deal for world rights.

Henry Holt and Company is an American book publishing company based in New York City and one of the oldest publishers in the United States. It was founded in 1866 by Henry Holt and Frederick Leypold, and currently, the company publishes in the fields of American and international fiction, biography, history and politics, science, psychology, and health, as well as books for children's literature. In the US, it operates under Macmillan Publishers.