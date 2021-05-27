Travel Foreman's Pencils For I Am Batman #0, Out In August

At the end of The Next Batman: Second Son, we got to see the Batman costume that Jace Fox had discovered in one of his father's old basements. In August's new series, I Am Batman, we see Jace Fox hitting the streets of Gotham in the new suit, being the Next Batman, and all part of the new Fear State crossover.

And Bleeding Cool also has a little look at some of the pencils for I Am Batman #0 by John Ridley and Travel Foreman, taking Jace Fox further. And getting into that Batsuit.

Anyone fancy a go at inking all that?