Trial of the Amazons Crossover Kicks Off at DC in March

DC Comics has revealed that Trial of the Amazons, a Wonder Woman centric super-mega-crossover event, will kick off in March 2022 with Trial of the Amazons #1, featuring the massive creative team of writers Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad, Vita Ayala, Stephanie Williams, and Joëlle Jones writing and drawing, with artists Elena Casagrande, Laura Braga, and Skylar Partridge. The series brings together the creative teams of Wonder Woman, Nubia & the Amazons, and Wonder Girl and was first announced in October at DC Fandome. Below, see the announcement from DC Comics' website and some covers from Trial of the Amazons #1:

Continuing from the events of Nubia and the Amazons, (on shelves now, at your local comic shop!), the dangers of Doom's Doorway have found their way to Man's World and garnered the attention of not one, but all three Amazonian tribes. The Bana-Mighdall consider it to be a sign of weakness in the current regime and have decided to return to the shores of Themyscira to stake their claim over the island. Little do they know, the Esquecida are not far behind, looking for help to combat the evil unleashed. Tempers rise and swords are brandished as the women argue about the best course of action—leading to one of the most famous Amazon traditions: the Contest.

DC Comics proudly presents the first Wonder Woman crossover of its kind, brought to you by the writers behind Wonder Woman, Nubia & the Amazons, and Wonder Girl and some of the best and brightest artists in the industry. This monumental story brings together all the Wonder Woman titles and characters and will change the future of the Amazons forever!