DC Comics Publishes Wonder Woman Event Trial Of The Amazons in 2022

Announced at DC Fandome, Wonder Woman: Trial Of The Amazons is a new DC Comics comic book event for 2022, a massive crossover to follow Wonder Woman's 80th Anniversary will affect the future of the Amazons. Diana has ascended to a new place (plane? – Rich) of existence fighting for justice on a cosmic scale which has led to massive change for the Amazons. Queen Hippolyta departs for man's world, leaving Nubia to watch over Themyscria as new tribes of Amazons appear. Yara Flor, recently introduced to comics as Wonder Girl, and Nubia, find themselves at the heart of a power struggle in this historic story "that fans won't want to miss". How this will reflect the current Wonder Woman series who has seen Wonder Woman return from a cosmic plane of existence back to Earth, with Queen Hippolyta already in the world of Man, as part of the Justice League is unknown…

DC FanDome is a virtual event platform created by DC Comics. Created initially as a virtual entertainment and comic book convention, the name will also be used for other online events surrounding DC Comics. The convention was created and announced in June 2020, as Warner Bros. and DC's response to San Diego Comic-Con's cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The convention featured information about DC-based content including the DC Extended Universe film franchise, the Arrowverse television franchise, comic books, and video games. The main convention was held online as "DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes" on August 22, 2020. The second convention entitled "DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse" followed on September 12, 2020. Warner Bros. used the "DC FanDome" portal and name for the virtual premiere of Wonder Woman 1984 in December 2020.