Trinity Gives Big Batman Spoilers To The Very Person She Shouldn't

Wonder Woman's daughter Trinity gives away big Batman spoilers to the person she really shouldn't... SPOILERS, obviously

Trinity, the daughter of Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor, has messed up time a bit. All three of her. From different stages in her young life, toddler, young teen and young adult. And between them trying to put things right. And, written by Tom King, of course they end up back at the wedding of Batman and Catwoman, of Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle that wasn't…

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #4 by Tom King, Belen Ortega

You are cordially invited to the wedding of Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle, again?! It'sthe big day for our lovebirds, but what's a DC wedding without a little crisis? Lizzietravels to the Wayne Manor of the past to retrieve a corgi pup, and you guessed it…chaos ensues!

And while the preview shows Lizzie Marston Prince engaging in wedding interruptus a bit…

Bleeding Cool does like to go a little beyond the preview when we can… even if Alfred might want us to stop.

Which means… did Alfred always know? You know before Tom King did this to him? And Bane as well, of course, but mostly Tom King…

No time to ask! There's a wedding to plan! That is ultimately doomed to fail! Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #4 by Tom King and Belen Ortega is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

