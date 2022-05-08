Twice The Star Wars: Halcyon #3 Preview Than Elsewhere – And More!

Lots of places have a four-page preview of next week's Star Wars Halcyon #3 from Marvel Comics, including StarWars.com.  Bless their little hearts. Because, thanks to a glitch that seems to be going on with ComiXology, Bleeding Cool has managed to put together a nine-page preview.  Ten if you count the text pages… and while we are at it, why not throw in previews to the week after's Han Solo & Chewbacca #2 and Doctor Aphra #20 for good measure?

STAR WARS HALCYON LEGACY #3 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
JAN221001
(W) Marc Guggenheim (A) David Messina (CA) Mike McKone
SPY INTRIGUE IN THE CLONE WARS ERA!
•  ANAKIN and PADME are in disguise aboard the HALCYON tracking a senator suspected of having separatist ties!
•  But their secret mission will put them on a collision course with ASAJJ VENTRESS!
•  And, fifty years later, the ship's crew risks a desperate escape through a deadly solar storm!
RATED T In Shops: May 11, 2022 SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #20
MARVEL COMICS
FEB221023
(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Minkyu Jung (CA) W. Scott Forbes
FROM HERE TO ETERNITY!
•  DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS confront KHO PHON FARRUS at the
heart of an ARCHAEOLOGICAL RUIN!
•  But they're all about to learn the horrifying truth behind the SPARK ETERNAL…
•  …and ONLY ONE will escape unscathed!
RATED TIn Shops: May 18, 2022 SRP: $3.99

 

STAR WARS HAN SOLO CHEWBACCA #2
MARVEL COMICS
FEB221021
(W) Marc Guggenheim (A) David Messina (CA) Arthur Adams
THE HEIST IS ON!
•  HAN, CHEWIE and GREEDO have to pull off an impossible heist for JABBA THE HUTT!
•  But who can Han trust?
•  SPOILER: Han breaks into his target's safe, but you won't believe what's inside!
RATED TIn Shops: May 18, 2022
SRP: $3.99

 

