Twice The Star Wars: Halcyon #3 Preview Than Elsewhere – And More!

Lots of places have a four-page preview of next week's Star Wars Halcyon #3 from Marvel Comics, including StarWars.com. Bless their little hearts. Because, thanks to a glitch that seems to be going on with ComiXology, Bleeding Cool has managed to put together a nine-page preview. Ten if you count the text pages… and while we are at it, why not throw in previews to the week after's Han Solo & Chewbacca #2 and Doctor Aphra #20 for good measure?

STAR WARS HALCYON LEGACY #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN221001

(W) Marc Guggenheim (A) David Messina (CA) Mike McKone

SPY INTRIGUE IN THE CLONE WARS ERA!

• ANAKIN and PADME are in disguise aboard the HALCYON tracking a senator suspected of having separatist ties!

• But their secret mission will put them on a collision course with ASAJJ VENTRESS!

• And, fifty years later, the ship's crew risks a desperate escape through a deadly solar storm!

RATED T In Shops: May 11, 2022 SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #20

MARVEL COMICS

FEB221023

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Minkyu Jung (CA) W. Scott Forbes

FROM HERE TO ETERNITY!

• DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS confront KHO PHON FARRUS at the

heart of an ARCHAEOLOGICAL RUIN!

• But they're all about to learn the horrifying truth behind the SPARK ETERNAL…

• …and ONLY ONE will escape unscathed!

RATED TIn Shops: May 18, 2022 SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS HAN SOLO CHEWBACCA #2

MARVEL COMICS

FEB221021

(W) Marc Guggenheim (A) David Messina (CA) Arthur Adams

THE HEIST IS ON!

• HAN, CHEWIE and GREEDO have to pull off an impossible heist for JABBA THE HUTT!

• But who can Han trust?

• SPOILER: Han breaks into his target's safe, but you won't believe what's inside!

RATED TIn Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: $3.99