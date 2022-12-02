Twisted Sister Aline Kominsky-Crumb Has Died, Aged 74

Joshua Dystart tweeted yesterday "Underground cartoonist Aline Kominsky-Crumb has passed away. She was 74 years old. She did not give a fuck in all the best ways." And she really didn't.

Alternative comix creator Aline Kominsky-Crumb, has died at the age of 74 after suffering from pancreatic cancer on the 29th of November. Born Aline Goldsmith in Long Island, New York in 1948, she died in Sauve, a small French village in the Languedoc-Roussillon region in France.

A member of the New York counterculture, studying art at The Cooper Union in New York's East Village, she moved to Tucson, Arizona with her new husband Carl Kominsky, who she split from, studying at the University of Arizona. It was there that she met underground cartoonists Spain Rodriguez and Kim Deitch via former drummer of the Fugs band, Ken Weaver, and saw her start making underground comics herself and moving to San Francisco, where she met Robert Crumb.

Aline Kominsky-Crumb started creating comics with the Wimmen's Comix collective, though issues between them and her husband saw her leave. After all, she didn't give a f-ck. And she started her own series, which became famous, Twisted Sisters. Aline and Robert also created the comics Dirty Laundry, about their lives together, including the arrival of their daughter, Sophie Crumb, in 1981. Sophie herself would later contribute to the series as a teenager, and has published her comic books.

Kominsky-Crumb was also the editor of alternative comix anthology Weirdo after Peter Bagge, originally edited by Robert Crumb. As a family, they moved to France in 1991, because Kominsky-Crumb loved France and didn't give a f-ck about the USA. There Kominsky-Crumb chose to focus more on painting than her comics. Living in a form of open marriage, they also lived with Kominsky-Crumb's named second husband, printmaker Christian Coudurès, with his daughter, Agathe McCamy, who works as a comics colourist.

Aline Kominsky-Crumb released a memoir entitled Need More Love: A Graphic Memoir, including comics and paintings, more recently Drawn & Quarterly expanded her Love That Bunch graphic novel and she contributed to Diane Noomin's Drawing Power: Women's Stories of Sexual Violence, Harassment, and Survival