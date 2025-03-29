Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: two-face

Two-Face #5 Preview: Double Trouble in Gotham's Underworld

Harvey Dent struggles to maintain control while a new threat emerges from Gotham's criminal underground in Two-Face #5, hitting stores this Wednesday from DC Comics.

TWO-FACE #5

DC Comics

0225DC195

0225DC196 – Two-Face #5 Christian Ward Cover – $4.99

(W) Christian Ward (A) Fabio Veras (CA) Baldemar Rivas

Roll the dice and Die.

As Good Harvey struggles to keep Bad Harvey in check, a mysterious and dangerous new villain storms the Gotham underground, prompting Two-Face's closest ally to step up as the new face of the White Church. Meanwhile, Harvey's fight for control—and redemption—takes a deadly turn

In Shops: 4/2/2025

SRP: $3.99

