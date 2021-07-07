Two Hot-Button Topics For The Price Of One in The Good Asian #3

The Good Asian by Pornsak Pichetshot and Alexandre Tefenkgi was announced as a comic book series from Image Comics earlier in the year, at the height of the news covering anti-Asian hate in America. It was launched during Asian-American and Pacific Island Heritage month. The comic got good write-ups, sold out and went to second printings. And while there's been a reduction of anti-Asian hate crimes in America since, they're by no means gone, the fewer crimes just don't receive the national coverage it used to, even as immigration continues to be a hot topic in American politics right now.

So it's in that context that The Good Asian #3 out today, as previewed below, does a short comics history chronicling how America's first "illegal" immigrants, the Chinese, came to be and introduces a character, the daughter of an "illegal" immigrant, so the comic can explore that perspective. Two timely topics, America's anti-Asian history with the perspective of "illegal" immigrants, for the price of one.

GOOD ASIAN #3 (OF 9) CVR A JOHNSON (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAY210159

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A) Alexandre Tefenkgi (CA) Dave Johnson

The surprises really begin as Hark encounters Lucy Fong's completely different perspective on

Chinatown – one pivotal to stopping the hatchetman on the loose.In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99