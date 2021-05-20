PrintWatch: Image Comics Gives BTGTF Offer To Shops For Second Prints

We all know that BOGOF means Buy One Get One Free. But what about BTGTF? Well, in this case, it's Buy Three, Get Two Free. Image Comics is issuing a number of second printings this week, and encouraging retailers to stock up by making the discount deal more appealing, and putting more copies on shelves where they may., potentially be bought. And also making the print runs of second printings a little moe financially savvy.

The comics currently part of that are Ice Cream Man #24, The Good Asian #1, Radiant Black #4 and Time After Time #1. Herw are the listings and covers where available.

ICE CREAM MAN #24 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR218629

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A) Martin Morazzo, Chris O'Halloran

"TELETHON"-We'll be up all night, trying to raise $3.99 to save this guy's life.In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

Final Orders Due: May 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

GOOD ASIAN #1 (OF 10) 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR218630

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A) Alexandre Tefenkgi (CA) Dustin Nguyen

Writer PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE's long-awaited follow-up to the critically acclaimed INFIDEL with stunning art by ALEXANDRE TEFENKGI (OUTPOST ZERO)! Following Edison Hark-a haunted, self-loathing Chinese-American detective-on the trail of a killer in 1936 Chinatown, THE GOOD ASIAN is Chinatown noir starring the first generation of Americans to come of age under an immigration ban, the Chinese, as they're besieged by rampant murders, abusive police, and a world that seemingly never changes.

"With snappy period dialogue and deftly engaging art, PORNSAK and ALEX have crafted a gripping and authentic crime story from an Asian-American POV. This is the book I've been waiting for."-CLIFF CHIANG (PAPER GIRLS)

"Edison Hark immediately joins the ranks of Phillip Marlowe and Sam Spade in a smart, classic noir drenched in style and history."-JAMES TYNION IV (DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, Batman)

"Like any good noir, a sense of dread hangs off every page of THE GOOD ASIAN, a brittle story that takes place during an unfamiliar time in our history that is tragically all too familiar now in our present."-BRIAN AZZARELLO (100 Bullets, Batman)In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

Final Orders Due: May 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

TIME BEFORE TIME #1 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR218631

(W) Declan Shalvey, Rory McConville (A) Joe Palmer (CA) Declan Shalvey

The year is 2140, and to escape a world with no future, many turn to the Syndicate, a criminal organization who, for the right price, will smuggle you back in time to a better life. After working for the Syndicate for years, Tatsuo and Oscar decide to steal one of their boss's time machines-but soon find that the one thing you can't run from is your past.

TIME BEFORE TIME is a brand-new ongoing series where writer/artist DECLAN SHALVEY (BOG BODIES) joins forces with the WRITE IT IN BLOOD team of RORY McCONVILLE and JOE PALMER. Looper meets SAGA in this extra-sized debut issueIn Shops: Jun 16, 2021

Final Orders Due: May 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

RADIANT BLACK #4 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

APR218632

(W) Kyle Higgins (CA) Igor Monti (A/CA) Marcello Costa

It was always going to come to this: Radiant Black vs Radiant Red in a knock-down drag-out fight across the city of Lockport! And believe us when we say that after this fight, nothing will ever be the same again. For Lockport or for Radiant Black. We actually mean it. In Shops: Jun 16, 2021 Final Orders Due: May 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99