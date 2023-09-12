Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: chip zdarsky, scott snyder, Tini Howard

Two Scott Snyder Batman Comics To Read Before The Rest Of Gotham War

Batman: Gotham War is kicking off at DC and I am told to look at two very specific comics from Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's Batman run.

I don's think this will count as spoilers. Just stuff to be aware of when the next Catwoman and Batman comic books hit. Because Batman: Gotham War has been kicking off on the Batman and Catwoman titles over at DC Comics. But given the love of Chip Zdarsky in recalling recent continuity on Batman, and Tini Howard doing the same over on Excalibur, what may they be bringing to the table for The Gotham War? Well, I am told to look at two very specific comics from Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's New 52 Batman run from 2011.

The first doesn't have Greg Capullo in it, however. Batman #12 by Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Becky Cloonan, Andy Clarke, Sandu Florea, DCO Plascencia, Richard Starkings and Jimmy Betancourt. Featuring the first appearance of Harper Row, it seems. And her discovery of the Bat boxes in Gotham's sewers that provide much of Batman's intel but also mess with surveillance.

And Batman #38 by Scott Snyder, Greg Capullo, Danny Miki, FCO Plascencia, Steve Wands and Jared K Fletcher looks at the origins of The Joker and the idea that he could have been The Pale Man, an immortal serial killer, recurring through history, and also aligning Vandal Savage an Ra's Al Ghul together, with the meteorite that made Savage an immortal being used to create the Lazarus Pits that did the same for the Ghul dynasty.

And Vandal Savage just popped up at the end of the last issue after buying Wayne Manor, of course, and The Joker is coming back with Mindbomb to follow the Gotham War…

Time to do your Bathomework!

CATWOMAN #57 CVR A DAVID NAKAYAMA (BATMAN CATWOMAN THE GOTHAM WAR)

(W) Tini Howard (A) Nico Leon (CA) David Nakayama

BATMAN/CATWOMAN: THE GOTHAM WAR PART 3! The Gotham War, part three. While Batman finds himself more and more isolated, Selina is never alone. With a volunteer army and two powerful generals by her side, the ballet between her and Bruce enters its next act with a shocking twist. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/19/2023

BATMAN #138 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (BATMAN CATWOMAN THE GOTHAM WAR)

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

THE GOTHAM WAR CONTINUES! Batman is on the ropes as the Gotham War heats up following a shocking betrayal! It's father versus son, teacher versus student in the knockout fourth chapter of this brutal war. But who is really pulling the strings in this explosive event? Thousands of years have led to this moment!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/3/2023

