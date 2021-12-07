Two Thousand Archie Comics Collection Stolen In Philadelphia

Comic book collector Chris Cummins put the word out yesterday about a major comic book collection theft. He tweeted out "If any comic stores in the Philly area get approached to buy a massive Archie Comics collection, get in touch. It's probably the one that was stolen from me." He later told Bleeding Cool;

"Overnight on November 13th, the Extra Space Storage on 12005 Roosevelt Blvd was burglarized. 28 storage units, including mine, were impacted. Of all the stuff that was taken from my unit (which also included some Christmas ornaments, Star Wars figures and Blu-rays/DVDs), the most notable were my comic longboxes. I've been collecting comics since 1982, and my collection is 90% Archie — primarily Bronze age titles — 5% Marvel books from the 1970s and 5% oddball comics like giveaways and weird, fun nonsense like Kool Aid Man. I would say approx 2,000 comics in all were taken. I am the type of collector who gets stuff primarily for reading purposes, I mainly buy back issues of whatever quality I can get my hands on. The fun of collecting for me personally is reading them, and not for any potential investment. In fact most of my collection wasn't even bagged and boarded. As such, the value here is primarily sentimental — many of these books were bought when my late father and I would go to comic stores together."

"Although this crime happened on 11/13, I just found out yesterday, and was only available to get into my locker to assess the damage this morning. I am urging Philadelphia area comic stores to be on the lookout for anyone trying to unload a massive Archie collection, or, if they have purchased one or been contacted to do so in the past month, to reach out to me. (I can be contacted at scifiexplosion@gmail.com or through Twitter @bionicbigfoot). I know the chance of recovery is slim, but it's worth a shot as I know how amazing the comics community can be." "Some background info about me: I am a Philly-based writer/editor who focuses on comics and pop culture in his work, and have contributed to several Archie projects including Archie's Favorite Comics from the Vault and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Occult Edition. Being a massive Archie fan, you can imagine how devastating it is to have my collection that I've spent 40 years amassing wiped out in an instant."

If you know or have heard anything, please get in touch.

