Tying Up Business Before The Batman/Catwoman Gotham War (Spoilers)

The Batman/Catwoman Gotham War is coming. And tomorrow's Batman #136 lays out what may be the fault lines between the pair.

Don't worry, that look won't last long,

But he's not the only person Catwoman is butting heads with this week, as over in Poison Ivy #13, Ivy returns to Gotham City.

While over in Joker, Ravager is looking for her own Bat family.

Where is Batgirl? To be fair, you have quite a few to choose from these days but right now they are all at Wayne Manor meeting up with Bruce Wayne after so long. oh and Jason ends up there too.

Before or after Ravager's ravishing? That would be telling. And it seems that they may have more that Batman on their minds.

As Poison Ivy is setting up her own base just outside Gotham. Can Solomon Grundy be far away?

BATMAN #136 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Belen Ortega (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Failsafe and Red Mask have forever changed Batman, and Gotham isn't as welcoming as it once was. Can Batman remind them who he is? Can he remind…Catwoman? The future of the Bat-books starts here, and everyone's world is about to explode!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/6/2023

JOKER THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #9 CVR A CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico – Francesco Francavilla (CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

What's big and scary and lives in the sewers? In Gotham City, a lot of things. But the Joker is going to war with the biggest scariest of them all–Killer Croc! Plus, Red Hood is being set up to take a fall at Blackgate Prison…and his only hope of survival may just be someone from his past.

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 06/06/2023

POISON IVY #13 CVR A JESSICA FONG

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara, Guillem March, Kelley Jones, and A.L. Kaplan (CA) Jessica Fong

There sure is nothing quite like a romantic night with your sweetie in the swamp to make your mouth water. It's the dawn of a new day as Pamela Isley makes her return to Harley and Gotham City with a lovestruck Janet-from-HR in tow. The tension's so thick you could cut it with a fan boat's propeller! In commemoration of the incredible first year of Poison Ivy's series and the viridescent villain's return home, this special issue features a ferocious quartet of classic and new Gotham City artists! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 06/06/2023

