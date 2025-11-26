Udon February 2026 Solicits: Tim Seeley's Darkstalkers X StreetFighter

Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: darkstalkers, mega man, Street Fuighter, tim seeley, udon

DARKSTALKERS X STREET FIGHTER HUNTER KILLERS #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A ALBERTO ALBURQUERQUE

(W) Marshall Dillon, Tim Seeley (A/CA) Alberto Alburquerque

Deep in the Darkstalker Dimension, Morrigan tempts the werewolf Jon Talbain to give in to his violent urges. Can Menat save Talbain from his own violent urges? It's the penultimate chapter of the Lords of the Makai saga! $4.99 2/25/2026

MEGA MAN X #1 (OF 5) CVR A HANZO STEINBACH

(W) Daniel Arseneault (A/CA) Hanzo Steinbach

Mega Man X kicks into high gear in his own comic series! A whole new generation of super fighting robots face-off against the backdrop of a techno-future. In this issue, X and Zero track down the Prince of the Skies — the noble and deadly Storm Eagle! $4.99 2/18/2026

VEIL TP VOL 01 (OF 4) EMPERATURE OF ORANGE Previously Offered Thru Other Distributors

(W/A/CA) Kotteri

Like a classic film, he and she encountered each other by chance. He was an on-duty police officer in the city. She was a runaway heiress. When he learned that she is looking for work, he decided to welcome her as the police station's telephone operator… This was the beginning of the everyday lives of he and she, and the delicate distance between them. Enjoy witty dialogue and bold illustrations, in this in full-color manga collection by Kotteri! $15.99 2/25/2026

(W/A/CA) Kotteri

"I like looking at you when you're enjoying a scent." On a cobblestone street, a moment was shared by two people. One day, by chance… he, a police officer met she, a runaway heiress. She was looking for a job and he welcomed her as the new police station receptionist. Enjoy witty dialogue and bold illustrations, in this in full-color manga collection by Kotteri! $15.99 2/25/2026

(W/A/CA) Kotteri

"Would it be okay if I touched… your face?" At a quaint coffee shop, in an intimate elevator, on a chilly park bench… the police officer he and the aristocratic she share the quiet moments of life. Enjoy witty dialogue and bold illustrations, in this in full-color manga collection by Kotteri!

$15.99 2/25/2026

(W/A/CA) Kotteri

"There is something… I want to touch…" From a distance, they silently gaze at each other. The words, gestures, and subtle distance shared between the police officer he and the aristocratic she. Each moment is tender, elegant, and heart-fluttering.

$15.99 2/25/2026

