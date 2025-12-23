Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: mega man x, street fighter, udon

Udon Studios March 2026 Full Solicits With Mega Man X & Street Fighter

Udon Studios' March 2026 full solicits and solicitations with Mega Man X and Street Fighter Masters

Article Summary Udon Studios unveils March 2026 comic solicits with hit Capcom franchises Mega Man X and Street Fighter.

Mega Man X #2 continues the miniseries as X faces off against Flame Mammoth in the Weapons Factory.

Street Fighter Masters: Karin #1 spotlights Karin Kanzuki clashing with Olive Ong in a Swiss Alps showdown.

Udon Entertainment is known for art, manga, and Capcom comics, including Street Fighter and Darkstalkers.

Udon Entertainment's March 2026 solicits and solicitations keeps their Capcom-licensed brawlers, with a second issue of their Mega Man X miniseries by Daniel Arseneault and Hanzo Steinbach and a new Street Fighter Masters one-shot with Karin by David Lumsdon and Tovio Rogers.

MEGA MAN X #2 (OF 5)

(W) Daniel Arseneault (A/CA) Hanzo Steinbach

X's hunt for Mavericks has lead him to the Weapons Factory, and right into the clutches of Flame Mammoth! Will X's new armor parts be enough to take down the pyromaniac pachyderm? $4.99 3/18/2026

STREET FIGHTER MASTERS KARIN #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) David Lumsdon (A/CA) Tovio Rogers

The spotlight falls on Karin Kanzuki, world famous martial artist and CEO of the Kanzuki Zaibatsu! Karin has always sat at the top of high society… but now punk rock Silat fighter and fellow heiress Olive Ong threatens to take her down a peg! It's a rich girl showdown in the Swiss Alps! $4.99 3/25/2026

Udon Entertainment Corp is a Canadian art studio and publisher, which publishes original and translated comic books, graphic novels, manga and art books, mostly related to anime and video games, including the Street Fighter video games license, initially through Image Comics, then Devil's Due Publishing, creating the Capcom Comic Book Universe, including Dark Stalkers. It was founded in 2000 and is named after udon, a kind of noodle.

The Mega Man franchise is grounded in a series of video games, first launched in 1987 by Capcom, featuring battles fought by the eponymous blue robot protagonist and an ongoing cast of allies and enemies. The Mega Man multiverse has spawned over 130 video games across multiple gaming systems, selling more than 30 million copies worldwide, as well as a plethora of toys, comics, and collectables. A highly-rated Mega Man TV series was popular in the USA in the 1990s and aired for several seasons.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!