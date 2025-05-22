Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: ultimate, Ultimate Hawkeye

Ultimate Hawkeye Gets One-Shot At The Maker

Article Summary Ultimate Hawkeye #1 one-shot arrives in September, starring breakout hero Charli Ramsey from the Ultimates.

Charli Ramsey, a nonbinary Oglala Lakota vigilante, embarks on a solo mission against the Maker.

The issue will feature a main story and a backup by Ultimates creators Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri.

Ramsey takes up the Hawkeye mantle after discovering gear meant for Clint Barton, embracing a new hero destiny.

Marvel Comics has announced a new one-shot Ultimate comic book for September, Ultimate Hawkeye, with the Ultimates character of Charli Ramsey, Ultimate Hawkeye, gunning – or should that be narrowing – for The Maker. They are just not saying who the creative team this nonbinary superhero is, though the Ultimates team, Deniz Camp and Juan Frigera, will add a back-up story to the comic book, under this RB Silva cover…

Spinning out of ULTIMATES, ULTIMATE HAWKEYE #1 arrives in September.

ULTIMATE HAWKEYE #1

Written by DENIZ CAMP & MORE

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by R.B. SILVA

On Sale 9/3

"Following the hit debut of Hawkeye in the Ultimate Universe in Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's ULTIMATES last year, Charli Ramsey, AKA Hawkeye, will star in their very own thrilling adventure in ULTIMATE HAWKEYE #1! The first solo one-shot of the new Ultimate line, ULTIMATE HAWKEYE, will arrive this September. First appearing Ultimates #6, Charli Ramsey became one of the acclaimed series' breakout new characters. Before being recruited to the Ultimates by Captain America, Charli was a vigilante, defending their people from Roxxon's exploitation. Now, in an adventure that reveals more of Ultimate Hawkeye's history, the expert archer breaks away from the team to embark on a covert operation to take out the Maker singlehandedly, a mission that will have a massive impact on the future of the Ultimate Universe. The creative team for this thrilling ULTIMATE HAWKEYE one-shot will be revealed in the coming weeks. In addition to the main story, Camp and Frigeri will deliver a framing story that positions the one-shot into their ongoing Ultimates narrative."

Charli Ramsey is a member of the Oglala Lakota Nation and discovered discarded equipment originally intended for Clint Barton, a would-be superhero archer who declined the offer and left the specially designed bow and self-printing quiver in a dumpster. Ramsey retrieved the gear and, in the process, received a recorded message from Tony Stark, which they embraced as a vision of their destiny. They adopted the name Hawkeye and spent the next five months disrupting Roxxon Facilities, which would eventually lead them to ally with The Ultimates…

