Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: ultimate, wolverine

Ultimate Luke Cage in Ultimate Marvel Comics February 2025 Solicits

Ultimate Luke Cage in Ultimate Marvel Comics February 2025 solicits, with Ultimates, Wolverine, X-Men, Black Panther and Spider-Man

Marvel Comics has dropped their Ultimate Marvel February 2025 solicits and solicitations ahead of the full monty tomorrow…

"Marvel's new ULTIMATE UNIVERSE is about to enter its second year and readers can look forward to more of the unpredictable storytelling and bold character reinventions that have made the line such a blockbuster success! With the Maker's return imminent, the stakes are higher than ever and as his Council struggles to maintain their control, the heroes of this once-doomed world will face their greatest challenges yet. Today, fans can peek ahead at what's to come in February's Ultimate issues, including the second issue of the next highly-anticipated Ultimate series launch—ULTIMATE WOLVERINE. The cover reveals and synopses for February's issues spotlight the debut of the Ultimate Luke Cage in ULTIMATES #9; the Sorcerer Supreme's mysterious alliance with Wakanda in ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #13; Peter and Harry's brutal fight against Kraven the Hunter in ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #14; Armor and her mutant band's showdown with the Shadow King in ULTIMATE X-MEN #12; and a dark test for the Maker's Ultimate Weapon in ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #2."

ULTIMATES #9

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by CHRIS ALLEN

LUKE CAGE AND THE ULTIMATE PRISON BREAK!

Stormbreaker and innovative artist Chris Allen joins Deniz Camp to bring us the history and the future of Luke Cage! Spider-Man isn't the only success story of Ultimates 1.0…meet the man who has been quietly sabotaging the Maker's Council from behind bars! Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE Ultimate Special Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE On Sale 2/5

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #13

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER: YEAR TWO STARTS HERE!

With Moon Knight defeated and the Maker's Council forced to regroup, T'Challa must learn the secrets of vibranium – because his very life and soul are at risk! The Sorcerer Supreme can help understand the truth of the terrifying element that built Wakanda, but her aid comes with a price… On Sale 2/19

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #14

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by MARCO CHECCHETTO

SPIDER-MAN VERSUS KRAVEN!

After the horrors Peter and Harry endured during Kraven's Hunt in the last issue, Spider-Man and Green Goblin turn the HUNTER into the HUNTED! But are they still prey in someone else's game? On Sale 2/12

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #2

Written by CHRISTOPHER CONDON

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

THE MAKER'S COUNCIL AND THEIR ULTIMATE WEAPON!

Colossus, Omega Red and Magik put the Ultimate Wolverine to the test by seeing how well he handles the Opposition, a group fighting for mutant liberation! On Sale 2/19

ULTIMATE X-MEN #12

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art by PEACH MOMOKO

SHOWDOWN WITH THE SHADOW KING!

Maystorm leads her team of masked mutants in a climactic battle against Shadow King! But the confrontation leads to a huge rift between best friends Maystorm and Armor… On Sale 2/26

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!